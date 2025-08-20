WomenHeart Welcomes New Leadership to Advance Mission and Momentum in Women’s Heart Health

WomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease CEO of WomenHeart

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WomenHeart : The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease proudly announces several key leadership appointments that signal a powerful new chapter in its commitment to health equity, patient support, and advocacy for the millions of women living with and at risk for heart disease.Angela Gomez has been named Senior Director of Fundraising and Development, bringing more than a decade of experience in nonprofit advancement, health equity, and donor engagement. A passionate champion for women’s wellness, Angela most recently led fundraising efforts at Hoag Hospital in California, where she drove philanthropic support for maternal wellness, cancer care, and preventive health programs. In her new role at WomenHeart, she will oversee the organization’s national fundraising strategy and deepen relationships with donors, partners, and supporters to sustain and expand the organization’s life-changing programs.“Angela’s track record of building inclusive, mission-driven fundraising campaigns makes her a vital asset as we scale our work nationwide,” said Celina Gorre, CEO of WomenHeart. “Her leadership will be central to our future growth and impact.”WomenHeart Announces New Board LeadershipKiersten Betzer has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors. A proud WomenHeart Champion, Kiersten draws on her personal experience as a heart disease survivor to empower and support other women navigating similar challenges. Her journey fuels a deep commitment to WomenHeart’s mission and a steadfast dedication to advancing equity and excellence in women’s health.Sheryl Zaworski has been named Vice Chair of the Board. A longtime WomenHeart Champion and cardiac patient advocate, Sheryl’s relationship withWomenHeart began following her multi-year journey to a cardiac diagnosis. Since being diagnosed with coronary microvascular disease in 2019, she has spoken nationally to educate both patients and providers on the unique aspects of women’s heart health. Professionally, Sheryl serves as Senior Vice President in the Global Ethics Office at U.S. Bank, where she leads the company’s whistleblower function and advises on key corporate risk matters.WomenHeart extends its deepest gratitude to Kathy Webster, outgoing Chair of the Board, for her extraordinary leadership and unwavering dedication to WomenHeart’s mission. A WomenHeart Champion who has lived with heart disease since birth, Kathy first became involved with the organization after attending the 2006 Science and Leadership Symposium. Over nearly two decades, she has served in numerous leadership roles, including Support Network Coordinator, Midwest District Leader, Treasurer, and ultimately, Board Chair. Her tenure on the Board has spanned more than a decade, with pivotal contributions from 2011 to 2017 and again beginning in 2020.With a lifelong perspective on heart health and nearly 20 years of active involvement with WomenHeart, Kathy has helped shape the organization's evolution from a grassroots network to a national leader in women’s cardiovascular advocacy. Her impact extends far beyond boardroom strategy. She has been a tireless advocate in her local community, providing in-hospital patient support, leading educational events, building alliances with healthcare providers, and ensuring that women living with or at risk for heart disease feel seen, supported, and empowered. Her legacy is one of compassion, advocacy, and enduring service that has helped define WomenHeart’s mission and reach.Welcoming New Board MembersWomenHeart is also pleased to announce the upcoming appointments of two distinguished leaders in cardiovascular health to its Board of Directors, effective October 12, 2025:Dr. Suneet Mittal, a nationally recognized cardiac electrophysiologist, currently serves as Director of Electrophysiology at Valley Health System. His leadership in clinical research and patient-centered innovation has advanced care for individuals living with arrhythmias and other heart conditions.Dr. Ijeoma Isiadinso, a respected cardiologist and expert in women’s cardiovascular health, brings years of experience in research, clinical practice, and advocacy. Her passion for culturally competent care and advancing health equity aligns deeply with WomenHeart’s mission.“These appointments reflect our continued commitment to excellence in leadership, both operationally and at the board level,” said CEO Celina Gorre. “With these extraordinary individuals joining our team, WomenHeart is poised to expand our impact, elevate our message, and ensure every woman has access to the heart care she deserves.”About WomenHeartWomenHeart: The National Coalition for Women with Heart Disease is the first and only national organization dedicated to serving women living with or at risk for heart disease. For over 25 years, WomenHeart has educated, supported, and advocated for women’s heart health—empowering women to take charge of their health and changing the face of cardiovascular care in the United States. Learn more at www.womenheart.org

