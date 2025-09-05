LumiCup Celebrates National Beer Lovers Day with Sustainable Alternative to Plastic Cups

LumiCup

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As National Beer Lovers Day is observed across the country, venues and consumers are increasingly looking at sustainability in how drinks are served. LumiCup , a lightweight single-use aluminum cup, is entering the market as an alternative to plastic options widely used at breweries, festivals, and sporting events.The design addresses two main concerns in beverage service: waste and performance. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, millions of tons of plastic waste are generated annually, much of it from single-use items such as cups. LumiCup’s aluminum material is recyclable and can be reprocessed without loss of quality.“National Beer Lovers Day is about enjoying great brews with good company—and now, without the waste,” said Kevin Diamond, CEO at LumiCup. “With LumiCup, we’re solving real problems for venues and consumers alike—faster pours, colder drinks, and less landfill waste.”Key Features of LumiCupReduced Foam During Pours: A smooth interior surface is designed to minimize foam, which can reduce beverage waste and help speed service.Temperature Retention: Aluminum conducts temperature more effectively than plastic, keeping beverages cold for longer.Recyclability: Unlike single-use plastic cups, aluminum cups can be recycled repeatedly.Available Sizes: The 16-ounce cup is currently in use, with 9, 12, 20 and 24-ounce options expected in November.LumiCup is already being tested at events and venues moving toward zero-waste goals. With legislation restricting single-use plastics in many cities and states, aluminum is being positioned as one alternative for large-scale beverage service.Media samples, high-res images, and interviews available upon request. For more information on LumiCup or to inquire about availability and branding options, visit lumicup.com or contact info@lumicup.com.About Lumi and the LumiCupLumi is revolutionizing disposable beverage packaging with its groundbreaking product, the LumiCup – the lightest disposable and endlessly recyclable aluminum cup on the market. Founded in 2021 with a vision to combat the global surge in single-use plastic, Lumi’s innovative beverage solution offers a stylish, high-performance alternative to plastic cups. Rigorous R&D and design engineering led to a product that outperforms plastic and plastic-lined paper cups while delivering true material and carbon footprint sustainability. With the planet enduring a staggering 190M tons of annual waste from single-use plastic waste, sophisticated and lustrous LumiCups are an easy and environmentally conscious choice, currently in 9 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz., 20 oz. and 24 oz. sizes. Lumi and its LumiCups represent a first wave of genuine progress towards sustainable food and beverage packaging. Join the movement online at lumicup.com and @thelumicup on Instagram. For more information, please contact LumiCup at info@lumicup.com.###

