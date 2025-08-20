Governor Newsom announces appointments 8.19.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kristin M. García, of Washington, D.C., has been appointed General Counsel at the California Health and Human Services Agency. García has been Staff Counsel at the National Education Association since 2025. She was Interim General Counsel at Rise Up: Federal Workers Legal Defense Network in 2025. García was Deputy Administrator and Chief of Staff at the Wage and Hour Division of the United States Department of Labor from 2021 to 2025. She was Special Counsel at the California Labor Commissioner’s Office from 2019 to 2021. García was a Deputy Legal Affairs Secretary at the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019. She was Associate Attorney at Altshuler Berzon LLP from 2014 to 2019. García was a Law Clerk for the Honorable Stephen Reinhardt at the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in 2013. She was a Legislative Assistant at The White House from 2009 to 2010. García was Deputy Field Director at Obama for America, Ohio Campaign for Change in 2008. She was a Community Organizer at Greater Boston Interfaith Organization from 2007 to 2008. García earned a Juris Doctor degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies from Harvard University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $227,280. García is a Democrat.

Maria Blaze, of San Jose, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Blaze has been a Student Trustee at Foothill-De Anza Community College District since 2025, Legislative Affairs Director for Region IV of the Student Senate of California Community Colleges since 2025, Youth Policy Director at SIREN Immigrant Rights since 2024, and a Civic Engagement Intern at Vietnamese American Roundtable since 2024. She was a Research Intern at the Youth Mental Health Academy of the Child Mind Institute from 2024 to 2025. She is Intercollegiate Council Chair and Community, Engagement, and Outreach Cabinet Staff at the Northern California United Vietnamese Student Association, Fellow at Women’s Foundation of California and Member of the Student Strategy Table at the Presidents Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Blaze is a Democrat.

Leisa Biggers, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Commission on Judicial Performance. Biggers been Director of Human Resources at Los Angeles Community College District since 2021, where she was previously Consultant from 2015 to 2021. She was the Administrative Services Manager for the County of Santa Clara from 2013 to 2015. Biggers was the Director of Staff and Student Diversity at El Camino Community College District from 2010 to 2013. She was Court Administrator and Court Clerk for the Fifth Appellate District from 2005 to 2008. Biggers was Supervising Administrative Specialist, Human Resources, for the Fourth Appellate District from 1998 to 2005. She is a member of the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation. Biggers earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the California State University, Fresno and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science from the University of Texas, El Paso. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Biggers is registered without party preference.