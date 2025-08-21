Admittedly.co and Advantage Testing Strategically Partner to Deliver Holistic College Admissions and Test Prep Support

Thomas Caleel and Arun Alagappan partner to provide holistic college admissions services for families.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Admittedly.co partners with Advantage Testing to offer families integrated admissions consulting and unrivaled test prep for college success.Admittedly.co, a globally recognized college admissions consulting firm providing unique service across multiple platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Advantage Testing, widely regarded as the nation’s premier provider of academic tutoring, educational counseling, and standardized test preparation. This collaboration brings together two trusted leaders in education to offer families a comprehensive, high-touch pathway to college success.Standardized testing remains a critical factor in admissions outcomes. According to the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC), 62% of colleges still consider standardized test scores in their admissions process, and strong scores can significantly increase both admissions chances and merit aid opportunities.Through this partnership, families will now benefit from the combined expertise of two organizations deeply committed to student success:> Integrated College Planning — Coordinated guidance where test prep timelines align with application milestones and admissions strategy.> Personalized Tutoring — Customized, one-on-one tutoring tailored to each student’s strengths, needs, and learning style.> Confidence & Readiness — Beyond scores, students develop critical academic skills, time management strategies, and lasting confidence.“Families are looking for more than a quick formulaic approach— they want a strategy that connects every piece of the admissions journey,” said Thomas Caleel, Founder of Admittedly.co and former Director of MBA Admissions and Financial Aid at his alma mater, the Wharton School. “Our partnership with Advantage Testing ensures that families don’t have to choose between world-class admissions consulting and world-class test prep. They get both — seamlessly integrated — giving students the best possible foundation to achieve their goals.”For nearly 40 years, Advantage Testing has been recognized for its dedicated professional tutors and its commitment to long-term, rigorous individualized instruction. Its collaboration with Admittedly.co enhances the admissions journey by pairing world-class tutoring with personalized admissions consulting, helping students achieve both academic and application excellence.“Advantage Testing has always believed that genuine learning endures far beyond any single test," said Arun Alagappan, Founder of Advantage Testing. "By partnering with Admittedly.co, we can connect rigorous preparation with thoughtful admissions guidance, ensuring that students approach both testing and the broader academic journey with confidence, discipline, and purpose.”Admittedly.co is a leading college admissions consulting firm dedicated to helping families navigate every step of the admissions journey. Founded by Thomas Caleel, former Director of MBA Admissions and Financial Aid at the Wharton School, Admittedly combines expert guidance, data-driven insights, and personalized support to create a tailored path for each student. With a blend of technology and high-touch service, the Admittedly team ensures families receive both the strategic advantage and the individual attention needed for success. Visit https://admittedly.co to learn more.About Advantage TestingAdvantage Testing is a nationally recognized leader in academic tutoring, standardized test preparation, and educational counseling. With a focus on individualized instruction and long-term skill development, Advantage Testing has helped tens of thousands of students excel academically and achieve outstanding test results. Visit https://www.advantagetesting.com to learn more.Media Contact:Sarita BhattAdmittedly.coSarita@admittedly.co

