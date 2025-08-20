City of Gibbon Strengthens Infrastructure, Paves Way for Growth through Leadership Certified Community Program 

LCC recertification presentation (pictured from left to right): Kelsey Knehans, Office & Compliance Coordinator, Development Council for Buffalo County; Kevin Kraenow, Gibbon City Councilman; Derrick Clevenger, Gibbon City Councilman; Leon Stall, Gibbon Mayor; Robert Krier, Gibbon City Councilman; Armando Hernandez-Perez, Gibbon City Councilman; Matt Smallcomb, Gibbon City Administrator; Trevor Lee, President of the Development Council of Buffalo County

Ongoing investments in an industrial park, city services, and downtown development in the City of Gibbon (pop.1,886) have earned recognition from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED). The department announced Gibbon’s recertification in the state’s Leadership Certified Community (LCC) program on Monday, August 18th during a special presentation to the Gibbon City Council. LCC Program Coordinator Kelly Gewecke congratulated city leaders and members of the Development Council for Buffalo County for the city’s success in the program. Gibbon earned recognition as an LCC in 2020, joining a group of 28 Nebraska communities honored for ongoing leadership in economic growth.

DED created the LCC program in 2011 to help municipalities adapt to ongoing changes and opportunities in economic development. Certified communities must demonstrate preparedness in strategic planning and display technological readiness to help new and existing businesses grow. Qualifying LCCs earn status in the program for five years and are required to maintain community websites to highlight local development. In 2025, the City of Gibbon created a new website to enhance marketing efforts for the community, which includes updated information on available sites and buildings and regional employment opportunities.

“Gibbon is pleased to have fulfilled the State of Nebraska’s requirements to recertify as an LCC,” said Mayor Leon Stall. “Gibbon benefited immensely during our previous five-year certification period through assistance and collaboration with DED and the Development Council for Buffalo County. The program supports extensive efforts to prepare for growth and led to the city’s applications for thousands of dollars in grants, which have supported the planning, development, and construction of multiple projects throughout Gibbon.”

Over the past several years, Gibbon leaders prioritized efforts to enhance the city’s quality of life. Local and state funding assisted in the construction of a new city hall, which included $150,000 for capital construction from Nebraska’s Civic and Community Center Financing Fund (CCCFF). The CCCFF program supports the planning and development of civic, community and recreation centers. An additional CCCFF planning grant in 2019 led to the expansion of Gibbon’s fire hall.

The city also qualified for assistance from the federally funded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for Downtown Revitalization (DTR), which is administered by DED. Gibbon received $53,000 to develop a downtown revitalization plan. The CDBG Program provides funds to help communities take on projects that enhance economic well-being, local vitality, quality of life, and public health and safety.

The city recently completed updates in Rosen Park—which include a new walking track, soccer and football goals, and fencing updates—with assistance from the locally funded Rosen Foundation.

“A lot of good things are happening in Gibbon,” said City Administrator Matt Smallcomb. “Over the past three years, we’ve added on to our fire hall, transformed a 10,000-square-foot building into a new city hall and community center, and completed a Downtown Revitalization (DTR) planning study. I’m incredibly proud of our community and the residents who’ve shown up, shared ideas, and helped shape these efforts. Their input has fueled our momentum.”

A 2024 on-site evaluation of the city’s industrial site, led by the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and DED, outlined the site’s advantages. The evaluation cited access to utilities and close proximities to Highway 30 and Interstate 80.

“Our partnership with the Development Council for Buffalo County and the work that’s gone into securing the Gibbon Industrial Site has positioned Gibbon to grow, and I believe that growth is just around the corner,” Smallcomb said. “The next five years are going to be exciting. Hard work is paying off, and our LCC designation and partnership with DED have helped make all of this possible.”

For additional information about the Leadership Certified Community (LCC) Program, contact Kelly Gewecke at kelly.gewecke@nebraska.gov or 308-627-3151, or visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/community/lcc.