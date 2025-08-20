TranslationPartner Renews Membership with EAGLES Association TranslationPartner Logo

MOHANDESSIN, GIZA GOVERNORATE, EGYPT, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TranslationPartner , a leading provider of translation and localization services, proudly announces the renewal of its membership with The Egyptian Association for Globalization and Language Solutions (EAGLES), reaffirming its ongoing commitment to industry standards, quality, and collaboration within the language services sector.TranslationPartner Co. strives to contribute to fostering growth and innovation in the translation industry on a local level by partnering with key stakeholders, such as The Egyptian Association for Globalization and Language Solutions ( EAGLS ). This partnership reflects TranslationPartner’s commitment to strengthening the translation ecosystem, ensuring high-quality language services, and supporting the broader goals of globalization and cross-cultural communication in Egypt.“We are proud to continue our partnership with EAGLES Association,” said Sherif Abuzaid, co-founder of TranslationPartner.TranslationPartner has been serving international clients since 2009, offering services in over 150 languages and supporting a wide range of industries, including legal, medical , technical, and e-commerce.EAGLS is a leading industry body dedicated to promoting excellence in translation, localization, and language services. EAGLS provides a platform for professionals and companies to exchange knowledge, collaborate on industry initiatives, and advocate for best practices. Through training programs, conferences, and networking events, EAGLS supports the growth of its members while elevating the standards of the language services industry in Egypt and beyond.For more information about TranslationPartner and its services, visit www.translationpartner.com

