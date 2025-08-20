Electric Narratives

Jason Carlisle's “Electric Narratives” reveals Persistent Narrative Seeding — a radical PR framework for the age of algorithms and attention wars.

PR isn’t about spinning a press release anymore. It’s about embedding ideas so deeply in the bloodstream of culture and code that they become impossible to ignore. That’s Persistent Narrative Seeding” — Jason Carlisle

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and PR strategist Jason Carlisle today announced the release of Electric Narratives : The Brutal Truth About PR, Algorithms, And Attention, a disruptive new book that exposes the hidden machinery of modern publicity and introduces a cutting-edge technique he calls Persistent Narrative Seeding (PNS).Billed as part manifesto, part demolition charge, Electric Narratives challenges the outdated playbook of polished press releases and controlled messaging. Carlisle argues that in an age dominated by algorithms, virality, and AI-driven feeds, the only way to command attention is to build stories that repeat, fracture, and multiply across platforms — long before brands even realise they’re part of the conversation.The Book That Breaks the RulesElectric Narratives dismantles the mythology of reputation management and reframes publicity as an arms race against algorithms. With a gonzo blend of theory and field notes, Carlisle lays bare how attention is captured, bent, and weaponized in the 2025 media landscape.Key concepts include:Persistent Narrative Seeding – Carlisle’s original framework for planting and replicating stories indefinitely across digital ecosystems.Narrative Black Ops – how anonymous leaks, staged “discoveries,” and controlled chaos create the illusion of inevitability.Algorithmic Sabotage – why winning in AI-driven feeds requires disrupting the very patterns machines rely on.Unlike sanitised PR guides, Electric Narratives reads more like a field manual smuggled out of a media warzone than a how-to.About the AuthorJason Carlisle is an author and Director of Public Relations at Bond & Vale - a communications firm known for their innovative, bespoke strategies. With Electric Narratives, Carlisle coins a new language for understanding influence in an algorithmic age. He has also authored the forthcoming Electric Toolkit, the practical handbook designed to operationalize Persistent Narrative Seeding for brands, agencies, and operators on the frontlines of digital culture.AvailabilityElectric Narratives is now available in paperback and Kindle formats on Amazon. For more information, visit: www.electric-narratives.com

