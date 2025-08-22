Functional Fashion: Leggings with a New Twist Launch on Kickstarter

Tired of leggings that look good but fail in real life? Deep pockets & smart design so you’re ready for travel, workouts, or just everyday life.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abilant is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its revolutionary leggings on Kickstarter. Designed for women on the move, these leggings combine comfort, style, and unmatched functionality with multiple pockets, a secure key hook, and high-performance fabric.

A Smarter Way to Wear Leggings

Abilant Leggings were designed to solve a real problem – the lack of practical storage in everyday activewear. Featuring deep pockets for essentials, a built-in key hook, and durable yet breathable fabric, these leggings are designed to keep up with an on-the-go lifestyle. Whether you’re running errands, strolling around the city or working out, they offer the perfect blend of fashion and function.

Launching on Kickstarter!

Abilant invites early supporters to join this exciting journey on Kickstarter. Early bird pricing starts at just $99 for backers who sign up early. This is a unique opportunity to get the first release of these innovative leggings at a special discounted price.

Why Women Will Love Abilant Leggings:

✔ Hold your phone and stuff safely so you don’t lose them

✔ Feel comfy all day long, whether you’re running or resting

✔ Wear them anywhere - travel, exercise, or just hanging out

✔ Early bird price of $99 for first supporters

Meet the Founder

Gala, the founder of Abilant leggings, lives an active lifestyle and has traveled to over 30 countries and knows firsthand the challenges of packing light while staying organized. As a frequent traveler and a mom, she realized that traditional leggings weren’t functional enough. Inspired by her own needs and experiences, she set out to create the ultimate travel and utility leggings for women who value practicality and active lifestyle.

With over a decade of experience in ecommerce and product manufacturing, Gala spent more than two years refining the prototype, hunting for the perfect fabric, and testing samples to create leggings that truly make life easier. Now, she’s bringing her vision to life with the support of early adopters.

How to Stay Updated & Get the VIP Discount

Sign up to get notified when the Kickstarter campaign goes live and secure your Abilant Utility Leggings at the best price. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the launch!

Get notifications about the launch.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact:

Abilant Team

press@abilant.com

abilant.com

