New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching Awarded Best Counselors in Voorhees NJ

VOORHEES, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey Therapy and Life Coaching is proud to announce its selection as the Best Counselors in Voorhees, New Jersey by the BusinessRate Awards. This honor highlights the practice’s commitment to compassionate care, professional excellence, and meaningful impact in the lives of clients.The BusinessRate Awards recognize outstanding local businesses that demonstrate excellence in service, client satisfaction, and community engagement. Being selected from among numerous therapy providers across the region underscores the high standard of care and trust that New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching consistently provides.“This award is a true honor because it reflects the very heart of our mission—helping individuals grow, heal, and thrive,” said Dr. Larry Cohen, owner and founder of the practice. “As a private practice of just four professionals, we take pride in offering personalized support that empowers clients to make lasting changes in their lives.” Located in Voorhees, Marlton, and Cherry Hill, New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching has built a strong reputation for offering a range of services that support adult clients seeking clarity, resilience, and balance. From psychotherapy, marriage counseling, and life coaching to specialized support in areas such as anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and personal growth, the practice emphasizes a holistic and client-centered approach.The recognition by the BusinessRate Awards speaks to the practice’s emphasis on accessibility and self-pay care. In a healthcare environment where many practices are driven by insurance requirements, New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching distinguishes itself by offering flexible, private, and personalized services that respect client confidentiality and choice.Dr. Cohen noted, “We believe therapy and life coaching are not just about addressing challenges—they are about unlocking potential. This recognition by BusinessRate confirms that our model of personalized care resonates with the needs of individuals who want to invest in themselves.”New Jersey Therapy & Life Coaching looks forward to continuing to serve Voorhees and the surrounding communities with the same level of care and dedication that earned this award. The practice remains committed to helping individuals live more fulfilling, authentic, and empowered lives.About BusinessRate AwardsThe BusinessRate Awards identify and celebrate outstanding businesses across various industries, based on customer feedback, quality of service, and community reputation. Their recognition highlights organizations that consistently go above and beyond to deliver excellence in their field.

