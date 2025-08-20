New Book 'Leading with Grace' by Troy Lum Offers a 12-Week Journey to Christ-Centered Leadership

Leading With Grace

Author Troy Lum challenges today's leaders to exchange power for service and influence for obedience to Christ.

Leading With Grace is designed for business professionals and anyone called to influence others. This book equips you to lead with biblical wisdom, unshakable integrity, and Christ-centered courage.” — Troy Lum

WEST CHESTER, OH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Book 'Leading with Grace' by Troy Lum Offers a 12-Week Journey to Christ-Centered LeadershipWest Chester, Ohio – Author and leader Troy Lum announces the release of his new book, Leading with Grace: A 12-Week Journey to Christ-Centered Leadership. The book serves as a practical guide and devotional for believers seeking to align their leadership with biblical principles in all aspects of their lives.In a world that often values power and influence over character and integrity, Leading with Grace provides a timely and powerful counter-narrative. The book guides readers through a 12-week journey, exploring essential leadership traits such as integrity, courage, servant leadership, and the art of multiplying leaders through mentorship.Lum, who draws from his diverse experience in corporate America, non-profit ministry, and academia, emphasizes that true leadership is a reflection of Christ's character, not a pursuit of personal gain. "Leadership isn't about titles or power—it's about serving others, building trust, and pointing people to Christ through both actions and words," says Lum. "This book is a call to lead with a surrendered heart, choosing obedience over applause and faithfulness over fame."Each week's chapter is a standalone lesson, complete with key scriptures, devotional teachings, reflection questions, and a weekly challenge to help readers apply the principles in their own lives. The book is designed for both seasoned leaders and those just beginning to discover their influence, offering a clear path to becoming a leader who impacts lives for eternity.About the AuthorTroy Lum has a wide range of experience in corporate America, non-profit ministry, and academia. His passion is to help others discover their God-given potential and lead with compassion, courage, and integrity. He lives in [City, State] with his wife, Cynthia, and their three children.

