South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame names members of its board of directors

SCMVHOF boardmembers pictured (clockwise from top left) James Smith, Executive Director Jay Alverson (with football player), Leon Lott, W. Thomas Smith Jr., Will Grimsley, and Kevin Shwedo. The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes, honors, and celebrates Palmetto State military heroes.

S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame’s fundraising dinner to be held at USC Alumni House in November

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame (SCMVHOF) announced six members of its board of directors, earlier this week, as Hall of Fame leaders met to discuss organization’s new non-profit status, bylaws, and previously developed criteria for induction into the prestigious organization.“These initial six are known South Carolina leaders with sterling military and civilian backgrounds and national influence who will positively guide us through our initial stages now that we have achieved the necessary non-profit status,” said James W. “Jay” Alverson Jr., executive director of the SCMVHOF. “This organization will honor S.C.’s greatest military veterans from 1670 to the present day.”The six members of the board include Maj. Gen. (Ret.) William “Will” Grimsley, U.S. Army (Grimsley is the former Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs); Col. (Ret.) Kevin Shwedo, U.S. Army (Shwedo is the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Emeritus and current executive director of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles); Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott (the current two-star commander of the S.C. State Guard, Lott also serves as chair of the Fort Jackson-Palmetto State chapter of the Association of the United States Army); Lt. Col. James E. Smith Jr., S.C. Army National Guard and former U.S. Army Reserve (James Smith is an attorney and former state representative); and Col. (Ret.) W. Thomas Smith Jr., S.C. Military Department (Thomas Smith is a former U.S. Marine Infantry leader and New York Times bestselling editor).The SCMVHOF was established earlier this year under the directorship of Alverson, a retired U.S. Air Force intelligence analyst, former U.S. Marine, and current offensive-line coach at South Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, N.C. Prior to his leadership of the SCMVHOF, Alverson served as chair of the University of South Carolina (USC) Veterans Alumni Council. He was largely responsible for the memorial plaques honoring USC military veterans killed-in-action during America’s wars. The plaques are displayed around the USC campus, most prominently at Williams-Brice Stadium.“Honoring and serving veterans is a labor of love,” said Alverson. “And this new Military Veterans Hall of Fame, long discussed, now coming to necessary fruition, will go a long way toward that end.”Sheriff Lott agrees.“What we are developing and what we see coming together is an organization that will serve and honor families across the state – and South Carolina is a very military friendly state – and the nation as a whole,” said Lott.Lott was, in fact, instrumental in facilitating an agreement between the SCMVHOF and the Columbia Convention Center in having the Hall of Fame’s permanent primary site located within the Convention Center.“This location at the Convention Center will be tremendous visibility for us,” said Alverson.The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame will host its initial fundraising kickoff dinner at the USC Alumni House Ballroom, Saturday evening, November 15, 2025, five days after the Marine Corp’s 250th birthday and four days after Veterans Day, all within Veterans Month.– For information about tickets and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jay Alverson at SCMVHOF@gmail.com.

