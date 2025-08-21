Over 80,000 Americans Sign Statement Expressing Support for Ukraine

Tens of thousands of Americans signed a petition in support of Ukraine, reflecting polling data that shows Americans have consistently supported Ukraine

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a matter of weeks, some 80,485 Americans joined the Dekleptocracy Alliance – a sister organization of The Dekleptocracy Project – and 14 co-sponsors, mostly progressive non-profit and political organizations, in signing an open message to the Ukrainian people: we stand with Ukraine. This message demonstrates that Americans remain resolute in their support for the people of Ukraine as they continue their brave defense of their homeland and its sovereignty. In line with polling, it is the latest sign that a majority of Americans, regardless of party affiliation, support Ukraine’s resistance against Russia’s illegal invasion. Ukraine’s brave stand for freedom inspires Americans.Kristofer Harrison, president of both the Dekleptocracy Project and the Dekleptocracy Alliance, said: “More than 80,000 Americans have taken the time to register their unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. With this petition, they are asking Congress to give Ukraine the support and aid that it needs. Those who fight for democracy abroad should know who their friends are here. And tyrants should fear the power of free people united across borders. Slava Ukraini!”Along with voicing support for Ukraine, the petition email also provided a link to the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation. Those wishing to support one of Ukraine’s leading foundations supporting both Ukraine’s defenders and civilians with critical supplies can do so by visiting the donation page of their website: https://prytulafoundation.org/en/donation About the Dekleptocracy Project: The Dekleptocracy Project is a Virginia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to protect democracy and the rule of law by providing critical research, analysis, and solutions to governments, businesses, civil society, and the public. We aim to counteract corruption and global authoritarianism, fostering transparency, accountability, and informed decision-making for a just, inclusive, and equitable society.To support the Dekleptocracy Project, visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/the-dekleptocracy-project-c2g About the Dekleptocracy Alliance: The Dekleptocracy network uses research, advocacy, and coalition-building to promote the adoption of anti-corruption and economic statecraft tools to fight authoritarianism at home and abroad. The network includes the Dekleptocracy Alliance 501(c)(4), which is focused on advocacy and coalition-building, and the Dekleptocracy Project 501(c)(3), which is focused on research.To support the Dekleptocracy Alliance, visit: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/go-on-offense For more information about the Dekleptocracy Alliance, contact us at: info@anticorruptionaction.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.