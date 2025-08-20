WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Intelligent Evacuation System Market Reach USD 1.15 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global intelligent evacuation system market size was valued at USD 0.63 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 225 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3069 Driving FactorsIncreased market for automated building solutions drive the growth of the market. In addition, supportive industry standards and regulations pertaining to smart cities development fuels the growth of the ntelligent evacuation system market. However, higher installation and maintenance costs is expected to impede the growth market. Furthermore, increase in market for smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the intelligent evacuation system market growth.Market SegmentationThe intelligent evacuation system industry is segmented based on type, end user, and region. By type, the market is segmented into voice evacuation system, mass notification system, and emergency lighting. On the basis of end user, it is classified into commercial, industrial, and residential. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the intelligent evacuation system market analysis are ABB Group, Automated Logic, Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG, Eaton Corporation Plc, HOCHIKI Corporation, Honeywell International, Johnson Controls International Plc, Legrand, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Siemens AG. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/3069 Region wise, the intelligent evacuation system market was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to rise in investment in the R&D sector along with technological advancement in integrated building technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to increased adoption of voice evacuation systems, technological advancements, and the presence of untapped markets in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.By type, the voice evacuation system segment dominated the intelligent evacuation system market in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years, owing to high efficiency of handling emergency situation, and demand for advanced solutions. However, emergency lighting segment is expected to witness growth at the highest rate owing to incorporation of smart technologies in lighting industry and technological advancement in lighting industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (225 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intelligent-evacuation-system-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The Study● On the basis of type, the voice evacuation system segment accounted for the largest intelligent evacuation system market share in 2020.● Region-wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.● By end user, the commercial segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. 