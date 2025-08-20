The 1990 Institute Announces Sept 6 Youth Symposium to Celebrate and Empower Asian American Youth

Empowering Asian American youth through community, mentorship, and intergenerational dialogue at Sept 6 Roots & Wings 2025 Symposium

Asian American youth are navigating a new era of pressure and possibility, where career prospects are uncertain and mental health needs are rising. They need more than support — they need community.” — Sandra Pan, 1990 Institute Vice Chair and Program Lead

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 1990 Institute is pleased to present “Roots & Wings: Celebrating Asian American Youth With the Power of Community,” an in-person symposium held on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT at the College of San Mateo Theatre in San Mateo, California.

Created to support youth by strengthening the network around them, Roots & Wings brings together students (ages 14–21), parents and guardians, and educators for a day of intergenerational learning, dialogue, and reflection. Through keynote conversations, structured breakout sessions, and cultural showcases, the symposium will provide practical tools and renewed purpose to help Asian American youth thrive in today’s world.

EVENT INFORMATION

• Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

• Time: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT

• Location: College of San Mateo Theatre, 1700 W. Hillsdale Boulevard, San Mateo, CA 94402

• Registration & Info: Please register here for tickets. This event is free! Registration will be required for entry. Click here to find out more information about the event.

• Contact: ys@1990institute.org

WHO SHOULD ATTEND

• Youth (ages 14–21): Deepen identity, gain mentorship, and explore career pathways.

• Parents/Guardians: Support youth in navigating cultural expectations, mental health, and identity.

• Educators: Access curriculum resources and guidance on embedding Asian American history and experience into the classroom.

Please note: Teachers who register in a group with students and/or parents will be eligible for one of several local educational tours focused on Asian American history (group registration code available upon request by contacting ys@1990institute.org).

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

• Keynote Speaker Panel featuring distinguished Asian American leaders across business, public service, technology, arts, and advocacy.

• Breakout Sessions tailored to youth, parents, and educators, focused on identity formation, community building, and academic and professional growth.

• Youth Tracks include Culture, Arts and Media; Activism and Advocacy; Business and Entrepreneurship; Science and Technology; and Personal Passion Development.

• Educator Workshops focused on bringing Asian American Studies meaningfully into classroom teaching.

• Parent and Guardian Sessions on mental health, communication, and strengthening family support systems.

• Film Screening and Comedy Presentation highlighting the power of Asian American storytelling and representation.

• Community Dialogues designed to foster mutual understanding across generations.

FOCUS THEMES

• Redefining success and challenging stereotypes

• Navigating cultural and societal pressures

• Celebrating contributions and visibility

• Bridging intergenerational perspectives

FEATURED SPEAKERS

Julie Su (former Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor), Wesley Chan (Wong Fu Productions), Andrew Chau (Co‐Founder and CEO, Boba Guys), Abigail Hing Wen (author of Loveboat, Taipei), Kathy Fang (chef and restaurateur), Natasha Chandel (actor, comedian), Eddie Ahn (Executive Director, Brightline Defense), Mina Fedor (Founder, AAPI Youth Rising), Josh Chuck (filmmaker), among over 20 more Asian American leaders in fields such as education, STEM, public policy, entrepreneurship, and the arts.

EDUCATOR & PARENT SEGMENTS

• Educator Session: Jayson Chang (Asian American Education Project), Jason Muñiz (UC Berkeley History-Social Science Project)

• Parent Session: Dr. Caroline Lee (Clinical Psychologist), Dr. Thu Quach (Public Health Executive)

REGISTRATION

Please register here for tickets. Registration is free, but will be required for entry.

Registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/roots-wings-asian-american-youth-symposium-tickets-1301444498529?aff=1990direct

GET INVOLVED

Sponsor and volunteer opportunities are available. Please email ys@1990institute.org for more information.

ABOUT THE 1990 INSTITUTE

Rooted in its 35-year history, the 1990 Institute is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to championing the equitable treatment and advancement of Asian Americans and promoting a deeper understanding of contemporary China through educational programming and collaborative leadership networks. Learn more at www.1990institute.org.

