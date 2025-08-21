Red Bud Unveils New Splash Pad at Ratz Memorial Park, powered by Farnsworth Group and State Grant

Red Bud Splash Pad

Ratz Memorial Park in Red Bud, IL, now features a splash pad and upgrades, boosting tourism and community thanks to Farnsworth Group and an OSLAD grant.

A space for people to gather, a highly visible and attractive space for people to… bring their kids and bring the community together.” — Jacob Heck, Project Manager at Farnsworth Group

RED BUD, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A community park in Red Bud has received a vibrant new lease on life. Thanks to a strategic partnership between the City of Red Bud and national design firm Farnsworth Group, Ratz Memorial Park now features a brand-new splash pad and upgraded amenities designed to bring families together and boost local tourism.

The transformation was made possible through an Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, secured with the support of Farnsworth Group’s planning and engineering team.

“The grant was of utmost importance; in fact, I don't think the project would have happened without the grant,” said Red Bud Mayor Susan Harbaugh in a recent video celebrating the park’s reopening.

At the heart of the renovation is a 2,000-square-foot splash pad, one of the most requested features by local families. The zero-depth water play area is fully ADA-compliant and designed for children of all ages and abilities, promoting inclusive, active play.

“A space for people to gather, a highly visible and attractive space for people to… bring their kids and bring the community together.” said Jacob Heck, Project Manager at Farnsworth Group. “Having a regional draw means you get people from out of town visiting local restaurants and shops, which is super important for a small town.”

The revitalized park also includes improved accessibility features and design elements that encourage outdoor activity, wellness, and social connection. The project reflects Farnsworth Group’s commitment to creating spaces that are not only functional but also meaningful to the communities they serve.

The splash pad is already making waves across Randolph County as a new summer destination for families and visitors alike.

About Farnsworth Group

Farnsworth Group is an employee-owned full-service engineering, architecture, and survey firm offering clients over 650 professionals throughout a nationwide network of 24 offices. Founded in the 1890s, Farnsworth Group delivers professional services and design solutions to a wide variety of clients and markets, from small and local governments to some of the nation’s most recognized brands.

City of Red Bud Splash Pad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.