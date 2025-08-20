Breast Cancer Survivor Canice Listenbee Releases Triple-T: Test, Triumph & Testimony

A powerful autobiography chronicling a lifelong medical journey and the unshakable faith that carried her through.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and breast cancer survivor Canice Listenbee announces the release of her autobiography, Triple-T: Test, Triumph & Testimony, an inspiring account of resilience, healing, and unwavering faith. From her earliest medical challenges at birth to her recent battle with breast cancer, Listenbee’s story is one of perseverance through trials and the transformative power of God’s grace and mercy.

In Triple-T: Test, Triumph & Testimony, Listenbee opens her life to readers with honesty and courage, sharing the ups and downs of her medical journey. More than a story of illness, the book is a testimony of endurance, family, and faith. By documenting her own experiences, she offers encouragement to others navigating health challenges, showing that while trials may come, triumph is possible when rooted in faith and determination.

Her inspiration for writing the book came from her belief that her survival and strength are due to God’s presence in her life. “Without Him, nothing is possible,” she explains. “This book is my way of giving glory to God and sharing my testimony so that others can find hope in their own journeys.”

The book is intended for a wide audience: patients battling illness, families caring for children with medical conditions, and women and men facing the realities of breast cancer. Its message of courage and faith offers comfort and solidarity to anyone who has felt overwhelmed by medical adversity.

Born and raised in Beloit, Wisconsin, and now living in Tennessee, Canice Listenbee spent 20 years as a medical professional before her cancer diagnosis changed her life path. Today, she works as a security officer while embracing her role as mother to a 20-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter. As a breast cancer survivor, she now shares her story as a beacon of hope for others.

Triple-T: Test, Triumph & Testimony is now available through major online retailers. Readers searching for an inspiring story of resilience, faith, and survival will find in Listenbee’s autobiography a moving reminder that even in the hardest trials, triumph is possible.

You can purchase the book here: https://books2read.com/u/4XM9Ra

