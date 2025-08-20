Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli attends first District Development Model (DDM) meeting at the Frances Baard District Municipality, 20 Aug

The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Ms Nonceba Mhlauli, will tomorrow, Wednesday, 20 August 2025, attend the first District Development Model (DDM) meeting at the Frances Baard District Municipality in the Northern Cape, in her capacity as the National District Champion.

The DDM seeks to foster integrated planning and implementation across the three spheres of Government, ensuring that resources and programmes are coordinated for maximum impact in local communities. The Frances Baard District One Plan outlines key priorities such as economic diversification, infrastructure development, job creation, and social development interventions that respond directly to community needs.

This inaugural meeting follows the engagements led by President Cyril Ramaphosa with the Northern Cape Provincial Executive, and aims to strengthen collaboration between national, provincial, and local government leadership.

Deputy Minister Mhlauli will engage with the Executive Mayor and Councillors of Frances Baard District Municipality. The meeting will also reflect on catalytic projects identified under the One Plan and review progress on service delivery programmes.

The Deputy Minister will underscore the importance of building partnerships across Government and with social partners to deliver inclusive growth and better services to the people of Frances Baard.

Details of the Meeting:

Date: Wednesday, 20 August 2025

Time: 09h00 – 14h00

Venue: Frances Baard District Municipality Council Chambers, Kimberley

