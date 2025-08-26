CardinalDecor.com Unveils National Paint Waste Study: US Discards Enough Paint Each Year to Fill 118 Olympic Pools
Americans generate over 78 million gallons of leftover paint every year—revealing surprising state-by-state differences and opportunities for waste reduction.
The visualized data lays bare the scope of the problem: if all 78 million gallons of leftover paint generated in the US annually were poured together, it would fill more than 118 Olympic swimming pools.
New research exposes over 78 million gallons of paint wasted annually in the US
Interactive “Paint Waste by State” map reveals the worst and best states for leftover paint
Paint waste equals filling 118 Olympic-size swimming pools, spotlighting the urgent need for reform
“Paint waste isn’t just clutter in the garage, it’s an environmental and economic issue hiding in plain sight,” said Gerri Turner, founder of CardinalDecor.com. “Our state-by-state breakdown shows where policy and education are making a difference, and where urgent action is needed.”
The study also reveals surprising disparities between states. Some areas, backed by robust collection initiatives, produce half as much paint waste per capita as regions lacking convenient drop-off programs. CardinalDecor.com offers free materials and cost calculators, plus live AI guidance to help homeowners buy only what they need, turning data into action to cut waste at the source.
About CardinalDecor.com:
CardinalDecor.com is an independent resource for consumers, DIYers, and professionals, dedicated to sustainable home improvement with research-forward guides and real-time tools.
Download the full report and explore your state’s data at:
https://www.cardinaldecor.com/paint-waste-by-state/
