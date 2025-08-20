Prominent Information Governance Authority Robert Smallwood to Deliver Keynote at AI World Conference San Diego

AI World Conference San Diego Robert Smallwood CEO InfoGov World The AI Governance Playbook

Smallwood's Keynote will Highlight the Importance of Information Governance in AI Readiness

Information Governance is essential for AI readiness. And now AI Governance is the new frontier of responsible digital leadership.” — Robert Smallwood

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The AI World Conference, the premier global event dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence (AI) through ethical, practical, and forward-thinking governance, will convene leaders in law, business, technology, and policy in San Diego from October 27–29, 2025. This year’s central theme—AI Governance for Results—reflects the urgent need for frameworks that ensure AI technologies drive positive business outcomes for organizations and society alike.

A highlight of the conference will be the keynote address by Robert Smallwood, MBA, CIGO®, CIGO/AI, a globally recognized authority and thought leader in Information Governance (IG). Smallwood is world’s leading author, researcher, and trainer in Information Governance. He is the founder of InfoGov World Magazine & Conference, and Chair of the Certified Information Governance Officers Association (CIGOA). He created the CIGO/AI curriculum and certification, and the methods taught have been utilized by Fortune 500 companies and AmLaw100 law firms to implement governance guardrails in pursuit of responsible and ethical AI. With more than four decades of expertise, he has authored eight seminal books on IG, including the industry-standard Information Governance: Concepts, Strategies, and Best Practices (Wiley, 2014/2020).

His keynote will introduce insights from his forthcoming volume, “The AI Governance Playbook” (Bloomsbury, 2025)—a practical guide for managers, policymakers, attorneys, and risk and governance professionals navigating the rapidly evolving AI landscape. The address will explore strategies for mitigating algorithmic bias, operationalizing AI governance frameworks at scale, and aligning compliance with innovation.

“AI is no longer just a technology challenge—it’s an information governance challenge,” said Smallwood. “IG is essential for AI readiness. If organizations don’t establish clear accountability, ethical guardrails, and sustainable governance programs, they risk falling behind both regulators and their competition. AI Governance is the new frontier of responsible digital leadership.”

The three-day conference will host over 50 global speakers, including executives from Google, Cisco, DoorDash, United States Space Force, and leading law firms like Dentons, DLA Piper, and Baker Hostetler, who will share actionable strategies on topics ranging from:

• AI governance frameworks and compliance with the EU AI Act and NIST AI Risk Management Framework

• Responsible innovation and mitigating algorithmic bias

• AI risk management in healthcare, financial services, cybersecurity, and defense

• Building trust and transparency between enterprises, regulators, and consumers

Robert Smallwood’s keynote sets the stage for a gathering that will equip leaders with the tools to implement robust AI governance practices while harnessing AI’s transformative potential responsibly.

About AI World Conference

The AI World Conference 2025 is a premier international gathering focusing on Ai governance that brings together policymakers, technologists, and executives, to explore the intersection of AI, data governance, law, privacy and cybersecurity. Held annually, the conference features keynotes, executive forums, training, and networking opportunities designed to shape the future of AI strategy and oversight.

