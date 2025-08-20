Stream2Sea Celebrates 10 Years by Funding Growth of 100 Corals with Reef Renewal

Stream2Sea, the pioneer of science-backed body care, is proud to announce the results of its 10th Anniversary campaign partnership with Reef Renewal USA.

WAUCHULA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stream2Sea , the pioneer of science-backed, eco-conscious sunscreen and body care, is proud to announce the results of its 10th Anniversary campaign partnership with Reef Renewal USA True to their values, throughout July Stream2Sea contributed a portion of every sale to Reef Renewal, supporting the non-profit’s groundbreaking coral restoration work – in total, the equivalent of adopting 10 Elkhorn Coral Trees, 5 Boulder Coral Trees, or 100 baby corals.Reef Renewal USA plays a critical role in restoring reef ecosystems in the Florida Keys and beyond. Through innovative coral farming techniques, large-scale outplanting projects, and community volunteer training programs, they are bringing endangered species like Elkhorn and Boulder corals back to life - helping reef systems recover from disease, bleaching events, and other human-driven impacts.“Partnering with Reef Renewal USA was the perfect way to celebrate our 10th anniversary,” said Autumn Blum, Formulator & CEO of Stream2Sea. “Our mission has always been to protect our blue planet with truly reef-safer products that do no harm. Seeing our customers’ purchases directly translate into new coral growth is a powerful reminder that we can make real change for our oceans and are always stronger together.”“We highly value Autumn Blum and Stream2Sea’s commitment to building the coral reefs of the future. Our ultimate success is dependent on collaborations like this,” said Mike Echevarria, President and CEO of Reef Renewal USA, Inc.Stream2Sea’s support for coral reefs doesn’t start or end with this donation. Their 10th anniversary also saw the release of Coral Care, the first sunscreen on the planet tested and proven to nourish coral. Created and formulated by Stream2Sea, it underwent rigorous third-party testing with a protocol developed by Professor Michael Sweet and his research team at the University of Derby. The results were groundbreaking: Coral Care was shown to boost coral growth by a huge 50% compared to another leading mineral sunscreen.Since 2015, Stream2Sea has led the way in creating eco-conscious sunscreens, body care, and hair products proven safe for freshwater and saltwater aquatic life. Its commitment to transparency and rigorous third-party testing has made it a trusted choice among divers, boaters, and eco-conscious travelers worldwide.With the proceeds donated last month, RRUSA will grow and outplant new colonies over the coming months, boosting biodiversity, providing critical habitat for marine species, and contributing to the long-term resilience of Florida’s reef systems.For more information about Reef Renewal USA’s coral restoration work, visit www.reefrenewalusa.org About Stream2Sea Founded in 2015 by formulator and ocean advocate Autumn Blum, Stream2Sea creates high-performance personal care products scientifically proven safe for our bodies and blue planet. From sunscreen to shampoo, each formula is rigorously tested, USDA BioBased, and packaged responsibly. Learn more at www.stream2sea.com and follow @stream2sea.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.