A World Without Limits, a Documentary on Multiplier’s Mission to Redefine Global Employment

New short film spotlights the founding journey behind one of the fastest-growing global employment platforms, with a vision to build a borderless world of work.

No one should have to relocate, go through layers of process, or miss out on a job just because of where they happen to live” — Amritpal Singh

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “A World Without Limits” premieres, a new short-form documentary chronicling the rise of Multiplier, the global employment platform that helps companies hire, onboard, and pay talent in over 150 countries without setting up local entities. With 74% of employers struggling to find skilled talent and nearly 70% planning to hire more remote and cross-border workers in the next two years, Multiplier is stepping into a critical gap, redefining how companies scale and access talent without borders or red tape.Told through the lens of Multiplier’s founders, Sagar Khatri (Co-founder & CEO), Amritpal Singh (Cofounder & President, Field Ops), and Vamsi Krishna (Co-founder & MD Global HR Compliance & Advisory), the film explores how personal frustrations with global hiring sparked a far bigger mission: not just to fix systematic barriers and outdated systems, but to reimagine the entire framework of global employment.“We didn’t set out just to solve a hiring problem,” says Sagar Khatri. “As we quickly realized, access to talent was only one piece of a much larger puzzle. The real challenge was figuring out how to employ people across borders, navigating different laws, currencies, and expectations, and still make it feel simple for both the company and the person getting hired.”The documentary traces how the founders’ own experience with the challenges of global expansion led them to build a platform that simplifies hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits, turning a fragmented, reactive process into a scalable, human-centric system.With access to talent in over 150 countries and support from more than 100 in-house legal and tax experts, Multiplier is transforming how companies close skill gaps and expand into new markets. Over the past five years, the platform has supported more than 2,000 organizations in building and managing global teams.Both the documentary and Multiplier highlight a broader shift: as economic uncertainty and talent shortages grow, companies from early-stage startups to global enterprises are rethinking how they scale. More companies are turning to platforms like Multiplier to hire across borders, stay compliant, and avoid the usual delays and red tape.“We believe talent is everywhere,” says Amritpal Singh. “And opportunity should be too. No one should have to relocate, go through layers of process, or miss out on a job just because of where they happen to live. That’s the gap we built Multiplier to close.”Through the voices of its founders and team, “A World Without Limits” illustrates what successful global hiring looks like: companies scaling without setting up entities in every country, and people accessing meaningful work without uprooting their lives.This story reflects the core of Multiplier’s mission. The company didn’t start with software. It started with a belief: where you’re born shouldn’t limit where you can work. The film shows how that vision is being put into practice.About MultiplierMultiplier is a global employment platform for HR leaders and professionals who need an easy, fast, and cost-effective way to onboard, hire, manage and pay the best global talent across 150+ countries. Through its best-in-class EOR, COR, Global Payroll, and compliance technology, plus person-to-person support and hyper-local employee benefits, Multiplier empowers its customers to hire the best global talent and build a world of limitless opportunity.

