National PAL Partners With Spond to Streamline Team and Program Management Across Youth Initiatives

Safer. Faster. Free.

Spond gives our local chapters the tools they need to thrive—secure communication, easy scheduling, and real-time engagement.” — National PAL COO Stephen Coan, Ph.D

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Police Athletic Leagues (National PAL) has formed a strategic partnership with Spond, the leading all-in-one team management app, to provide free digital tools that protect player data while streamline scheduling, communication, and reporting across PAL’s youth programs.As one of the largest and most trusted youth service organizations in the United States, Police Athletic Leagues deliver sports, mentoring, and enrichment programs to millions of youths across more than 300 chapters. With the new partnership, PAL coaches, administrators, and volunteers will gain access to Spond’s free, secure platform – already trusted by over 4 million sports leaders and families.“Spond represents the kind of innovation that strengthens communities and supports youth development. By enabling safer, more connected, and more efficient engagement between mentors, families, and program leaders,” said National PAL CEO Chris Hill. “It helps us build the positive relationships that are at the heart of National PAL’s mission.”Coaches and organizers often end up with a variety of participant personal data, including home addresses, phone numbers, credit card information used in payments, and even dates of birth or medical information. Spond provides data security while making every facet of league management faster and more efficient.“Spond gives our local chapters the tools they need to thrive—secure communication, easy scheduling, and real-time engagement,” said Dr. Stephen Coan, National PAL’s Chief Operating Officer. “Most importantly, it helps us better serve our youth by creating safer, more organized environments where they can grow and succeed.”Spond is designed specifically for youth and grassroots community groups. It helps organizations like PAL chapters run more efficiently and better capture and report key data. It offers built-in scheduling and attendance tracking, real-time messaging, payment collection, and parent-controlled access for minors. With a privacy-first approach, Spond offers features to help coaches and teams remain compliant, ensuring families and coaches can trust the platform with their data.With National PAL’s programs for 2025-26 already gearing up, the timing of the rollout is intended to give every coach and program leader a head start. Spond will support National PAL with onboarding, training webinars, and dedicated resources to make the transition simple and impactful.“National PAL has a long and proud history of making a difference through sport, mentorship, and community,” said Trine Fjellberg Falnes, SVP North America for Spond. “We’re proud to support that mission by providing a club and team management platform that saves time, enhances communication, and gives every young person the best chance to thrive.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.