Xscape Theatres Launches 'Harvest the Savings' with $8 & $9 Fall Ticket Special

Luxury Moviegoing Meets Unbeatable Pricing Starting August 15

NEW ALBANY, IN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xscape Theatres is bringing blockbuster savings to movie lovers this fall with its new Harvest the Savings promotion. Beginning Friday, August 15, and running through the autumn, guests can enjoy the ultimate moviegoing experience for just $8 on Mondays through Thursdays and $9 on Fridays through Sundays, for all ages at Xscape Jeffersonville 12. (Premium presentation upcharges apply.)

The promotion comes as part of Xscape Theatres’ commitment to offering unmatched value while delivering the most luxurious movie experience in the region. Unlike competitors, every Xscape location features plush luxury recliners in every auditorium, Dolby Atmos immersive sound and 70-foot-wide curved screens in its Xtreme auditoriums, plus an expanded concession menu including wine, beer, hard seltzers, and ready-to-drink cocktails.

“We know our guests love the Xscape experience, and this promotion makes it more affordable than ever to enjoy a night at the movies,” said Corry Hodges, Marketing Manager at Xscape Theatres. “With Harvest the Savings, we’re combining premium comfort, exceptional presentation, and unbeatable prices, the best of all worlds.”

The Harvest the Savings offer is valid for all films, all showtimes, and all ages during the promotional period. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Xscape Jeffersonville 12 or on the theatre’s website.

Promotion Details:

Dates: Limited-time offer this fall.

$8 tickets: All ages, Monday–Thursday

$9 tickets: All ages, Friday–Sunday, and Thursday Night New Releases

Premium presentation upcharges apply.

For showtimes, tickets, and more information, visit https://xscapetheatres.com/.

About Xscape Theatres

Founded with the vision of creating the ultimate entertainment destination, Xscape Theatres combines cutting-edge technology with comfort-focused amenities. With luxury recliners in every auditorium, massive Xtreme screens, immersive Dolby Atmos sound, and expanded food and beverage offerings, Xscape delivers an unparalleled moviegoing experience for audiences of all ages.

