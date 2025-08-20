The Residence: Barnside Entrance The Residence: Main Living Room Poolhouse and Pool

Sheeps Landing, a 40-acre estate blending rustic farm life with five-star elegance for film crews, A-list guests, and urbanites exploring estate ownership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in Bucks County, Pennsylvania next to a five and a half thousand acre state park, 69 miles west of New York City and 50 miles north of Philadelphia, Sheeps Landing is an exclusive farm retreat blending rustic charm with five-star elegance. Renting out the entire private residence starts at $3,300 per night. This storied estate remains a coveted shooting location for the high-end film and fashion industries and a discreet haven for A-list celebrities, while offering a countryside immersion for urbanites exploring luxurious rural dreams.

A Curated Rural Escape and Vision

Born from hosting friends and family, Sheeps Landing grew through word-of-mouth, fostering an elite, club-like community with a rigorous vetting process to ensure the highest standards. “Our guests are often city-dwellers or young couples eyeing a farm as a primary or second residence,” says co-founder Hannah. “We offer an authentic taste of rural life without commitment,” adds Samuel, founder.

The retreat’s cinematic meadows and historic barns captivate visitors, like Joan Grande, who raved, “We loved every minute of our stay, so peaceful, restful and joyful… so much so that we stayed there three times already.” Ariana Grande’s Instagram posts showcase the adorable goats and stunning residence. Rockstar environmental lawyer Harris Pogust arrived seeking a break from “all the craziness” of modern life—enjoying breakfast from eggs laid an hour earlier and milk still warm from that morning’s milking. “Sheeps Landing brought me back to my childhood in the 70s,” he says, “when life was much easier and interacting with nature, instead of electronic devices, made up most of our daily lives.” The more than 40-acre property, with goats, sheep, and chickens just steps from the historic barn residence, rekindled his farm dreams; by stay’s end, the Pogusts had adopted two goats, two sheep, and two chickens to start their own “gentleman’s farm.”

This experience prioritizes connections to self, nature, and others, with an old-world feel—Samuel tending the land with love and Hannah delivering fresh eggs from heritage chickens. Through vast floor-to-ceiling windows, guests stargaze from bed and wake to coffee amid grazing animals.

From City Lights to Starry Nights:

Sheeps Landing offers an unforgettable blend of rural immersion and refined comfort for individuals, couples, and small families. Some arrive with budding farm interests, others scout land purchases, and many seek the estate’s luxurious amenities like its stone pool, tennis court, and architectural beauty featured in The New York Times in the 90s. “We love giving people a taste of the calm, centered countryside pace—whether morning coffee with the goats or unwinding by the pool,” says Hannah. Living nearby like warm neighbors, Samuel and Hannah tend the land and animals, ensuring a private retreat. Guests often leave with new skills, inspiration, or even a few chickens or a beloved goat to launch their agricultural journeys.

For those seeking to acquire land and establish a similar lifestyle, Sheeps Landing has emerged as an ideal starting point. Samuel and Hannah guide transitions via educational tours of their own open acres and discussions on land zoning, animal husbandry, fencing, wells, chicken raising, and hay storage. They introduce their charming livestock, including baby goats, weaving stories that connect visitors to the farm’s inner workings and help guest senvision their own farm estates.

Elite Agritourism Redefined

Sheeps Landing sets the gold standard for luxury agritourism, blending rustic allure with modern indulgences like plush linens, Ligne Roset furnishings, a Poggenpohl chef’s kitchen, fresh garden herbs, and acres of fields with winding paths. It’s a magnet for those craving an exclusive escape into nature’s embrace.

For inquiries about guest stays, location shooting, retreats, or events, visit www.sheepslanding.space

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.