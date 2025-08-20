Blue Valley Schools and Durham School Services Celebrate Strong Start to School Year

Durham bus driver, George Johnson, on the first day of school for Blue Valley Schools.

Durham Praised for Dedication and Continued On-Time Improvements

We’re grateful for the hard work and collaboration that made the first days of the 2025–26 school year one of our best bus start-ups yet.” — Jason Gillam, SFO, Director of Business Operations, Blue Valley Schools

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Valley Schools started the new school year on a strong note last week thanks to the dedicated efforts of its long-time school transportation partner, Durham School Services, and the Blue Valley Schools transportation team. For the first day of school, Durham drove a total of 105 routes and transported 4,000 students.Durham has been the district’s transportation provider for 14 years, and just last year, announced a five-year partnership renewal that runs through 2029 – a clear indication of the school’s continued, deep trust with Durham’s service and team. Further, over the years, as a committed community partner, Durham has supported various local pantries through donations, provided grants to teachers, and has annually sponsored the Blue Valley Educational Foundation’s (BVEF) Annual Community Breakfast event as part of its Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program.“Blue Valley Schools are off to a strong start this fall, thanks to the efforts of our transportation team and Durham School Services,” said Jason Gillam, SFO, Director of Business Operations, Blue Valley Schools. “On-time performance has continued to improve each day as routes settle in, and families are experiencing smoother service overall. We’re grateful for the hard work and collaboration that made the first days of the 2025–26 school year one of our best bus start-ups yet.”“Congratulations to our team and Blue Valley Schools for such a smooth, successful start to the new school year,” said Cody Aksamit, General Manager, Durham School Services. “I’d like to thank my team for their ever-admirable hard work, along with the preparation efforts they’ve put into ensuring school start-up runs as smoothly as possible. From safety start-up meetings to practice runs of routes, our teams stayed focused on their objective, and it paid off. I’d like to also give special thanks to Blue Valley Schools for their unwavering support for the past 10+ years. Welcome back, everyone, and here’s to a great start to the school year!”-END- About Durham School Services : As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services and its sister brands, Stock Transportation and Petermann Bus, are dedicated to the safety of our students and People. Collectively, for more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services and its sister brands have earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities they serve.

