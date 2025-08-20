Public Hearing Regarding Re-Adoption of Fis 1300, Hunting and Fishing Guides, and Adopting Fis 313, Prohibition of Wanton Waste

CONTACT:

Marty Mobley (603) 271-1138

August 20, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing regarding the re-adoption of rules associated with Fis 1300 and requirements for hunting and fishing guides and adopting Fis 313 and wanton waste. The hearing will be held on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Regarding the re-adoption of Fis 1300, these are existing rules that regulate guide licenses by setting forth requirements for the application, testing, practices, and responsibilities of hunting and fishing guides, which are being re-adopted with amendments that include:

Removal of the requirement that all applicants to be free of any felony conviction

Add time restrictions for applicants pertaining to controlled substance violations or non-violent felony convictions, prior to applying for a guide license

Require hunting guide applicants to be free of any violent felony convictions in any jurisdiction

Require fishing guide applicants to be free of any violent felony convictions in any jurisdiction for at least 10 years and determined to be safe by a 3-member Department-affiliated panel

Add the requirements and description of such a 3-member panel

Allow for an adjudicatory hearing of a license denial or negative determination

Regarding the adoption of Fis 313, these are new rules that will:

Establish the definition of “wanton waste” and what it entails

Set forth the level of offense for violations

Provide for limited exemptions to the application of these rules

The public is invited to attend and provide feedback, or submit comments via e-mail to: comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules are available for review before the meeting at https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.