- Date:
- October 7 - 8, 2025
- Day1:
- Tue, Oct 07 9:00 a.m. - 04:00 p.m. ET
- Day2:
- Wed, Oct 08 9:00 a.m. - 03:00 p.m. ET
This free, virtual workshop will be hosted on Microsoft Teams. On the day of the workshop, click the “Join Event” button to join the workshop.
Event Details
Join us for the 2025 Advancing Generic Drug Development Workshop! FDA experts will demonstrate the FDA’s Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) Science and Research Program’s transformative impact on generic drug development, regulation, and approval. Dissect complex scientific challenges in abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) alongside FDA experts, and gain insights into GDUFA III progress, GDUFA science and research on complex products and scientific issues related to product-specific guidance development, as well as pre-ANDA and ANDA meeting discussions. The workshop will also highlight innovative science and cutting-edge methodologies in generic drug development.
Don't miss this unique opportunity to learn about critical aspects to improve your generic drug development!
Topics
- Research and methodologies to support guidance development on complex generic products including implant, inhalation, and topical products
- Innovative methodologies and design recommendations for demonstrating therapeutic equivalence
- Common regulatory challenges and solutions for generic products with complex drug substances, excipients, and formulations
- Known issues and practical strategies for addressing nitrosamine contamination in pharmaceutical products
Learning Objectives
- Stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in science, research, guidance development, and regulatory evaluation related to generic drug products
- Recognize and explain how the FDA's GDUFA-funded research can be leveraged to support and inform generic drug development
- Utilize various strategies and methodologies to facilitate efficient generic drug development
Intended Audience
Scientists, researchers, current and prospective generic drug applicants, and regulatory affairs professionals who work on or have an interest in the development of generic drugs, including complex generic products.