MailGenius Launches AI Email Grader & Rewriter for Marketers

One of the best email deliverability software providers launches an AI Email Grader & Rewriter tool to boost conversions and sales across email campaigns.

ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MailGenius, the industry-leading email deliverability platform, is announcing the launch of its AI Email Grader & Editor, a first-of-its-kind feature that not only diagnoses deliverability issues but also rewrites emails using advanced AI trained on over $250 million in sales data and millions of high-performing campaigns.

The new email marketing deliverability enhancement tool builds on MailGenius’ trusted email testing technology, which has long been used by marketers, entrepreneurs, and sales teams to ensure their emails reach the inbox. Now, with the AI Email Grader & Editor, users receive:

A 1–10 Email Grade: Instantly score emails on deliverability and conversion potential.

Problem Diagnosis: Detailed, actionable insights on what’s hurting an email’s performance.

A Full AI Rewrite: A complete, optimized rewrite powered by proven copywriting principles and real-world conversion data.

“This isn’t just about inbox placement anymore,” said Troy Ericson, CEO of MailGenius. “This AI has been trained on years of high-converting email data, cold emails, sales sequences, newsletters, and follow-ups, and it knows exactly how to turn a good email into a revenue-driving one. I’ve been beta testing it for weeks, and the results have been insane. More opens, more clicks, more bookings, and more sales.”

The AI Email Grader & Editor is designed for any type of email, including cold outreach campaigns, sales and promotional messages, newsletter content, automated follow-ups, and personal or one-to-one emails. Unlike other AI writing tools, MailGenius’ new feature doesn’t just generate generic text. It diagnoses both technical deliverability issues and persuasive copywriting gaps. Then, it delivers a rewrite that’s designed with Primary inbox placement optimization in mind to drive higher engagement.

“This is a game-changer for anyone who relies on email to generate sales,” Ericson added. “And right now, we’re offering it for no additional cost while it’s brand new. You can test your emails today, see your grade, and watch the AI rewrite your message to convert better, all before your competition even knows this exists.”

To run an email test and check out the AI Email Grader & Editor, visit www.MailGenius.com.

About MailGenius

MailGenius provides email deliverability services to test and help businesses understand and navigate the complex world of email deliverability. Their goal is to ensure that every email lands in the primary inbox, not the spam folder.

