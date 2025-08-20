Renogy Receives Frost & Sullivan Recognition for the World’s First Smart & Portable Solid-State Battery

Frost & Sullivan recognizes Renogy for the world's first smart solid-state battery for mobile energy storage, debuting at Caravan Salon 2025 in Düsseldorf.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renogy , a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions , is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for pioneering the world’s first smart and portable solid-state battery for Mobile Energy Storage. The market position statement is based on Frost & Sullivan’s independent research on the smart and portable solid-state battery market, completed in August 2025, underscoring Renogy’s pioneering role in the sector.Positioned as “Lithium 2.0”, Renogy sees this as the next generation of lithium batteries for the mobile energy market, combining enhanced safety, intelligence, and performance for modern off-grid lifestyles.The official launch of the Renogy Solid-State Battery Series will take place at Caravan Salon 2025 in Düsseldorf (August 30 – September 8, Hall 13, Stand E72), where global customers, partners, and media will be able to experience the innovation firsthand. More detailed information will be released during the event.“The energy industry has long recognized the limitations and safety concerns of conventional lithium-ion batteries,” said Dr. Yi Li, Founder and CEO at Renogy. “That is why we have invested heavily in solid-state technology. This innovation reduces fire risk, enhances durability, and integrates advanced monitoring to give users greater confidence and control over their energy independence.”Renogy Solid-State Lithium lron Phosphate Battery series leverages solid-state chemistry to achieve higher safety, longer cycle life, and superior performance under extreme conditions. Combined with Renogy’s advanced Battery Management System (BMS) and seamless compatibility with its off-grid ecosystem, it sets a new benchmark for mobile energy storage.Globally, the solid-state battery market is being accelerated by leading EV companies such as Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen, and Tesla—pushing for greater range, safety, and charging speed. Renogy brings this breakthrough technology to mobile energy and off-grid applications, making solid-state innovation accessible to everyday adventurers.With off-grid lifestyles expanding rapidly—from recreational vehicles to overlanding and marine expeditions—Renogy continues to lead the way in delivering clean, independent, and reliable energy anywhere.About RenogyFounded in 2010 in the United States, Renogy has grown into a global leader in renewable energy solutions, providing solar panels, batteries, inverters, chargers, and complete off-grid power systems. Renogy delivers smart, fully integrated energy solutions with the reliability and support to power people’s lives.About Frost & SullivanFor six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

