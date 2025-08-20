Goanna Ag expands portfolio and with Acquisition of US-based irrigation management solution, GroGuru

Goanna Ag acquires GroGuru, adding advanced soil moisture tech to expand its irrigation management solutions in the US.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Discovery Ag, INC, dba Goanna Ag , an established leader in providing irrigation scheduling tools to cotton growers throughout Australia and the Southern US, today announced the acquisition of all the assets of GroGuru, INC.Founded in 2014 in California, GroGuru and its team serve as a trusted tool in irrigation management for hundreds of farm operations throughout the Midwest and Southern United States. Using their patented wireless underground communication technology, GroGuru has developed a soil moisture solution that remains permanently installed in row crop fields for an excess of five years, providing continuous, long term soil moisture data, adding much more clarity and confidence to growers as to the actual water holding capacity and/or potential deficit status of their irrigated fields. Over the past ten years, GroGuru has outfitted distributors with the tools to accurately advise growers on the true water requirements of their crops and how best to manage in-season irrigations to achieve optimal yields.Derek Brazda, VP of US Sales and Operations for Goanna Ag, commented, “The addition of GroGuru’s technology and knowledge base into our GoField system is a significant step towards having the most all-encompassing irrigation decision-making tool on the market. Continuous root-zone monitoring opens a completely new pathway to understanding how water moves throughout the soil both in and out of the season. We are thrilled to have Dr. David Sloane and his years of in-field expertise, joining our team to help guide this transition, broaden our knowledge base, and to help merge our two systems into the best irrigation management tool in the world.”David Sloane, Chief Agronomist for GroGuru, shared “being from Australia, I’ve known Goanna for a long time, and have watched them for the past 20 years grow into an industry leader in the Australian cotton market. I am really excited become part of the team and help accelerate growth throughout the North American market. The combination of GoField’s canopy temperature tool with the GroGuru’s permanently installed probes will be able to unlock insights that we’ve never had before.”The leadership of Goanna would like to give a special thank you to CEO Patrick Henry and the rest of the GroGuru team for their cooperation and collaboration throughout the process of diligence and transition.About Goanna: Goanna Ag has been a trusted name in irrigation management in Australia for the past twenty years and is currently mid-way through its fifth season of expansion in the United States. Goanna offers irrigation management services to the US cotton, corn, soybean, peanut, sorghum, and specialty crop markets.Contact: Derek Brazda, Vice President - US Sales and Operations - dbrazda@goannaag.com

