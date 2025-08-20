Sara Wilson Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

Sara Wilson

DODGE CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women Honors Sara Wilson for Leadership and Innovation in Library Services. Sara is a dedicated Consultant and Program Coordinator at the Southwest Kansas Library System (SWKLS), where she plays a pivotal role in supporting over 32 libraries that serve roughly 103,000 residents across southwest Kansas. With a strong foundation in library science and operational expertise, Sara equips member libraries with strategic training, program development, and ongoing guidance. She also serves as the system’s accreditation and continuing education liaison, ensuring libraries meet standards of excellence while fostering access, literacy, and lifelong learning throughout the region.Sara’s career in library management spans a variety of roles, including acting library director and collection specialist. In these positions, she has driven innovation in programming, resource management, and community engagement, blending her academic knowledge with hands-on experience to enhance library services. A graduate of the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor of Science in Education in Library Science, Sara combines her formal education with practical insights to create programs that meet both community needs and organizational goals. In 2025, she began her Master’s Program at the School of Library and Information Management at Emporia State University, further advancing her professional expertise.Throughout her career, Sara has maintained a strong commitment to inclusive programming and continuous professional development. She contributes actively to workshops and system-wide initiatives that promote literacy and educational growth, ensuring that libraries serve as welcoming, equitable spaces for all patrons. Additionally, she is an engaged member of the Kansas Library Association and the American Library Association, leveraging professional networks to share best practices and foster collaboration across the library community.Sara credits a formative piece of career advice from Erica Rose at the University of Nebraska Omaha, who emphasized the importance of distinguishing between programs that are truly built with intentionality and those that are not. This guidance has shaped Sara’s approach to her work, keeping her focused on serving patrons effectively while building systems and programs that are both functional and meaningful. She emphasizes adaptability and keeping sight of the larger purpose in every professional endeavor.For young women entering the library field, Sara offers practical guidance: prioritize hands-on experience. While formal education provides essential knowledge, real-world experience builds insight, confidence, and professional connections that are invaluable in the workplace. She strongly recommends volunteering or interning at a library during studies to gain practical skills, understand the daily realities of the profession, and develop relationships that support long-term growth.Sara’s core values—creativity, inclusiveness, equity, and diversity—inform both her professional and personal life. She believes in fostering collaboration, embracing diverse perspectives, and building connections that strengthen communities and enhance outcomes.A western Kansas native from Montezuma and a Dodge City resident for the past 20 years, Sara enjoys making art, reading, writing, and playing board games with family and friends. Her work exemplifies how dedication, empathy, and innovation can transform libraries into vibrant centers of learning, connection, and opportunity for all.Learn More about Sara Wilson:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/sara-wilson or through the Southwest Kansas Library System, https://swkls.org/about-swkls/staff/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

