Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a basalt products manufacturing facility in the city of Ganja

AZERBAIJAN, August 20 - On August 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for a basalt products manufacturing facility operated by “Azerbazalt” LLC in the city of Ganja.

The head of state and the First Lady were briefed on the project.

The facility will produce basalt powder and organic fertilizers derived from it. The project will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase requiring an investment of 27 million manat.

The Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, under the Ministry of Economy, holds a 30 percent stake in the project. The plant, spanning 4 hectares, is planned to produce 360,000 tons of organic fertilizers annually. Utilizing technologies from Sweden and Türkiye, the facility will use high-quality basalt extracted from the “Chaykand” deposit in Goygol District as its primary raw material. The first phase is expected to provide permanent employment for 200 people.

In the second phase, the facility will produce high-tech innovative products such as basalt fiber, filament for 3D printers, and other industrial materials. This phase will add strategic value to the project while contributing to the supply of modern and sustainable products for the defense, construction, and high-tech sectors. An additional 300 people are expected to be employed during the second phase. The products will meet domestic demand and be exported to international markets.