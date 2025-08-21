Fiat Republic Launches ENEUR and ENGBP With MiCAR Approval, ENUSD in Development

ENEUR and ENGBP now live for Members; ENUSD in development. AFM and DNB approvals position Fiat Republic as first regulated EMT provider under MiCAR.

AMSTERDAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fiat Republic Netherlands B.V. (“Fiat Republic”), the leading fiat-to-crypto payment infrastructure provider, today announces that ENEUR and ENGBP, its E-Money Tokens (EMTs) for EUR and GBP, are now live for use by Members. A US Dollar version (ENUSD) is in development. With this launch, Members can access compliant, instant liquidity across EUR, GBP, and USD, enabling 24/7 operations under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR).Fiat Republic has received approval from the Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM), the Dutch financial markets authority, to provide custody, administration, and transfer services for EMTs under MiCAR. This follows prior authorisation from the Dutch Central Bank (DNB) for the issuance and redemption of EMTs under its Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence. This dual approval positions Fiat Republic as one of the first players in Europe to offer regulated custody and administration of E-Money Tokens, giving crypto platforms a turnkey solution for meeting MiCAR safeguarding requirements.MiCAR introduces strict safeguarding rules across the EU, requiring crypto businesses to hold a CASP licence and maintain secure custody of end-user funds. ENEUR and ENGBP provide a compliant safeguarding solution via dedicated on-chain custodial wallets that are integrated into EagleNet ’s instant settlement network. This allows Members to meet regulatory obligations while maintaining uninterrupted liquidity.Built for operational efficiency and compliance, EagleNet EMTs leverage Fiat Republic’s EMI licence to offer corporate liquidity wallets, real-time transaction monitoring, cross-currency management, and instant settlement between Members at any time. Tokens are pegged 1:1 to their respective currencies and integrate seamlessly with the EagleNet infrastructure for frictionless, compliant transactions.Adam Bialy, CEO and Founder of Fiat Republic, said: “With MiCAR now in force, we’re enabling our Members to safeguard user funds and keep operations moving 24/7. ENEUR and ENGBP combine compliance, liquidity, and efficiency in one tool, and this is just the start of what EagleNet can deliver.”Act now to ensure your MiCAR safeguarding compliance . Contact Fiat Republic to access the EagleNet EMT network today.About Fiat RepublicFiat Republic is an EMI-regulated banking and payments platform aggregating local fiat rails for crypto platforms via a single API. It enables crypto platforms to easily embed fiat payments into their platforms to deliver frictionless pay-ins and pay-outs for their users. Fiat Republic has built a brand new category, Web2.5, the bridge between Web2 and Web3, which provides the connectivity between banks and crypto platforms needed to accelerate global crypto adoption. Learn more at https://fiatrepublic.com DisclaimerThis marketing communication is issued by Fiat Republic Netherlands B.V., a licensed Electronic Money Institution in the Netherlands. Whitepapers relating to Electronic Money Tokens that we issue in the European Economic Area (EEA) ("EMT") are published and available on our website. Holders of EMT have the right of redemption against the issuer at any time at par value.EMTs such as ENEUR, ENGBP, and ENUSD are Electronic Money Tokens issued under a licensed Electronic Money Institution and pegged 1:1 to their respective fiat currencies. They are not investments, bank deposits, or securities. They are not covered by investor compensation schemes under Directive 97/9/EC or deposit guarantee schemes under Directive 2014/49/EU.Holding EMTs involves certain risks, including changes to applicable laws or regulations, technology or systems failures, liquidity constraints, and counterparty risks. Holders have the right to redeem EMTs against the issuer at any time at par value.This crypto-asset marketing communication has not been reviewed or approved by any competent authority in any Member State of the European Union. The offeror of the crypto-asset is solely responsible for the content of this crypto-asset marketing communication.Note: ENGBP and ENEUR are available only to Fiat Republic Netherlands B.V. Members in supported jurisdictions as described in section B.18 of the Whitepapers.Contact: |Web: www.fiatrepublic.com | Email: Support@fiatrepublic.com | Telephone number: +44 20 8058 5432

