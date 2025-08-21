MOUNTAIN LAKE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM

Mountain Lake Investment Management is pleased to announce the addition of Bill Henderson as Chief Strategy Officer.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Lake Investment Management is pleased to announce the addition of Bill Henderson as Chief Strategy Officer, further strengthening the firm’s leadership team.

Mr. Henderson brings decades of experience in business development, strategic branding and client engagement. In his new role, he will lead initiatives to expand Mountain Lake’s reach, cultivate new client relationships, and identify growth opportunities aligned with the firm’s long-term vision.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Mountain Lake,” commented Mr. Henderson. “Its 24-year track record of cumulatively outperforming the S&P 500, net of fees, speaks volumes about the team’s long-term abilities. I look forward to helping scale Mountain Lake’s proven investment approach across a broader platform with a focus on transparency and partnership.”

This appointment follows the recent addition of Phil Mittleman as Chief Executive Officer earlier this year. “We are excited to welcome Bill to the team,” said Mr. Mittleman. “His strong relationships and deep understanding of the investment landscape will play a critical role in our efforts to introduce like-minded value investors to Mountain Lake’s strategy.”

About Bill Henderson:

Mr. Henderson joined American Beacon Advisors in 1996, expanding the firm’s reach across all markets and helping drive AUM growth to $60 billion. He then founded Zeteo Capital, a consultancy representing and guiding various traditional and alternative investment firms through the evolving institutional landscape. He has led initiatives in sales, strategic branding, capital structuring, and investor relations, building best-in-class infrastructure. Mr. Henderson has deep capital markets experience and is known for creating unconventional collaborations and partnerships with high-impact investment professionals and C-level executives. He received a BBA in Finance and Management/Marketing from the University of Texas at San Antonio and serves on advisory boards across nonprofit, medical technology, and cybersecurity sectors.

About Mountain Lake:

Mountain Lake Investment Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor dedicated to managing equity portfolios for institutional and accredited investors. The firm seeks to protect and grow capital over the long-term utilizing original research. Mountain Lake targets companies with durable business models, exceptional leadership, high returns on invested capital and attractive valuations. Core values include transparency, integrity, and strong alignment with the interests of the firm’s investors.

www.mountainlakeinvest.com

Important Disclosures:

Past performance is not indicative of future results. The referenced 24-year cumulative outperformance of the S&P 500 is net of fees and based on internal calculations. Performance results may vary depending on market conditions and individual client portfolios. All investments involve risk, including the potential loss of principal. Mountain Lake Investment Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, but registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Legal Disclaimer:

