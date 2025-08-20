Submersible Pumps Market to Reach $22.7B by 2031, Driven by Infrastructure and Industrial Growth

Submersible Pumps Market

Rising demand from water management, agriculture, and industrial sectors fuels submersible pumps market growth at 6.8% CAGR through 2031.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submersible Pumps Market was valued at US$ 13.4 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 22.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2024–2031.Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/submersible-pumps-market Submersible Pumps Market Drivers:Several factors are propelling the growth of the submersible pumps market:1. Infrastructure Development: Increasing investments in water supply systems, sewage treatment plants, and industrial facilities are creating a strong demand for reliable and efficient submersible pumps.2. Agricultural Expansion: Rising irrigation requirements, especially in regions with water scarcity, are promoting the use of submersible pumps for groundwater extraction.3. Industrial Applications: Industries such as oil & gas, mining, and chemical processing rely heavily on submersible pumps for handling liquids, slurry, and wastewater, driving market growth.4. Technological Advancements: Innovations in energy-efficient pumps, corrosion-resistant materials, and automation-enabled systems are enhancing operational efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, and boosting adoption.5. Water Management & Sustainability Initiatives: Government regulations focused on sustainable water use, flood control, and wastewater recycling are encouraging the deployment of advanced submersible pumps.Market Geographical ShareThe global submersible pumps market demonstrates varied adoption across regions, driven by industrialization, infrastructure projects, and water management initiatives.• North America: The market in North America is primarily fueled by extensive municipal water supply projects, wastewater treatment facilities, and oil & gas operations. Technological advancements in pump efficiency and durability have further reinforced adoption.• Europe: Europe holds a significant market share due to stringent environmental regulations and large-scale investments in renewable energy and water management systems. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are key contributors.• Asia-Pacific: This region is emerging as the fastest-growing market. Rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and growing agricultural irrigation requirements in countries such as China, India, and Japan are driving demand.• Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Growth in these regions is supported by increasing mining activities, oil & gas exploration, and rising infrastructure development projects, especially in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.Ask For Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/submersible-pumps-market Mergers & Acquisitions:• Honeywell Acquires Sundyne: In March 2025, Honeywell International Inc. announced the acquisition of Sundyne LLC for $2.2 billion. Sundyne specializes in high-engineered pumps and compressors used in petrochemical, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and renewable fuel markets. This acquisition aims to enhance Honeywell's Energy and Sustainability (ESS) business and expand its offerings in energy security solutions.• Chart Industries and Flowserve Merger: In June 2025, Chart Industries and Flowserve agreed to a $19 billion all-stock merger, creating a leading provider in gas and liquid technologies. The merger combines Chart's expertise in low-temperature gas and liquid handling with Flowserve's supply of pumps and valves for water and chemicals. The new entity is expected to generate approximately $8.8 billion in revenue and aims to yield $300 million in cost synergies over three years.Product Launches:• Franklin Electric's Minetuff Series: In October 2024, Franklin Electric, through its Pioneer Pump brand, launched its first electric submersible pump product, the Minetuff series. These pumps are designed to handle abrasive materials such as sand, small stones, and clay, making them suitable for dewatering applications in various industries.• KSB's AmaCan P Type Series: In July 2025, KSB SE & Co. KGaA launched a new generation of submersible motor pumps with axial propellers, the AmaCan P type series. These pumps are designed to transport large volumes of municipal or industrial water, as well as wastewater from stormwater, drainage, and irrigation pumping stations.• Kirloskar Brothers' Borewell Submersible Pumps: In September 2024, Kirloskar Brothers Limited launched two advanced borewell submersible pumps, KU7P and LEHR. These pumps are engineered for superior performance, energy efficiency, and durability, catering to a wide range of applications, including domestic and community water supply in rural and urban areas, as well as agriculture.Request for FREE Trial Access: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Market Segments:• By Type (Openwell, Borewell)• By Operation (Single Stage, Multi Stage)• By Power Rating (Low Power, Medium Power, High Power)• By Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Agricultural)• By End-User (Wastewater Treatment, Energy & Power, Mining & Construction, Chemical, Others)• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Market Key Players:Key players are Atlas Copco AB, Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, General Electric, Grundfos Holding A/S, Halliburton, Goulds Pumps, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Sulzer Ltd and Gorman-Rupp Pumps.Related Reports:

