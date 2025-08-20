Erin Iozzi Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

HILLIARD, OH, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to honor Erin Iozzi as part of its 2025 Recognition, celebrating her leadership, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to supporting NICU families through her inspiring work. Erin Iozzi, the visionary Founder and President of Capturing Courage, is making a profound impact in the lives of families with infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) through her nonprofit organization. Established in 2018, Capturing Courage offers complimentary, high-quality photography services aimed at providing emotional support and preserving precious memories during some of life’s most challenging times. Inspired by her own experience welcoming her son Joseph at just 24 weeks, Erin recognized the need for families to have tangible memories during such uncertain moments.Since its inception, Capturing Courage has successfully delivered hundreds of free photography sessions to NICU families across various hospitals, forming vital partnerships that extend the organization’s reach and enhance its impact. Erin’s multifaceted role encompasses everything from fundraising and coordinating volunteers to personally capturing and editing the photographs. Her compassionate approach and unwavering dedication have fostered a supportive environment that resonates deeply with families navigating the complexities of the NICU experience.In addition to her work with Capturing Courage, Erin is an active parent representative and peer mentor for families affected by Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (BPD). As a representative for The BPD Collaborative, she uses her own journey to provide empathy and guidance to those facing the challenges of caring for children with chronic lung disease. Erin facilitates monthly national peer-to-peer support meetings, creating a welcoming space for parents to exchange stories, seek advice, and form meaningful connections within the community.Erin's journey has been one of resilience and determination. After her son received a daunting diagnosis in infancy, she refused to let it define his potential. Instead, she embraced the role of a supportive advocate, and today, Joseph is thriving beyond the odds once set against him. This personal experience has fueled Erin’s passion for helping others, leading her to establish Capturing Courage in 2018. “These moments—often filled with uncertainty—deserve to be honored and remembered,” Erin states. “I’m proud to provide a small sense of comfort and beauty during such challenging times.”Through her unwavering commitment and innovative spirit, Erin Iozzi continues to transform the landscape of support for NICU families, ensuring that their stories are captured and cherished, even amidst adversity. Capturing Courage stands as a testament to the healing power of photography, offering families not just images, but a source of hope and connection during times of need.Learn More about Erin Iozzi:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/erin-iozzi or through Capturing Courage, https://www.capturingcouragephotography.org/meet-our-board-members/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

