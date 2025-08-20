Corcava Unveils Multi‑Currency, All‑in‑One Business System for Global Teams

corcava dashboard

Corcava launches all-in-one platform with chat, projects, CRM, and multi-currency invoicing to help global SMEs cut costs and streamline workflows.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcava today announced general availability of its all‑in‑one, cloud‑based business management platform with a new multi‑currency finance suite that helps distributed teams work, sell, and get paid in the currencies their customers prefer. Built for small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs), Corcava centralizes day‑to‑day operations—from real‑time messaging and video meetings to project tracking, CRM, invoicing, and analytics—into one integrated workspace.

Modern teams often lose hours every week juggling chat apps, project boards, CRM tabs, spreadsheets, and separate billing tools—especially when cross‑border sales require manual currency conversions and fragmented reporting. Corcava replaces this patchwork with a unified platform and a first‑class multi‑currency layer, reducing context‑switching while giving leaders a single source of truth for revenue, costs, and performance.

Key Features and Benefits

Multi‑Currency Finance & Payments (New):

Invoice and accept payments in clients’ preferred currencies with automatic conversion using live rates.

Set a base (home) currency while viewing P&L, AR/AP aging, and cash dashboards in both local and consolidated formats.

Track realized and unrealized FX gains/losses automatically; export audit‑ready journals.

Offer per‑invoice currency selection, currency‑specific price lists, and localized number/date formats.

Support for one‑off invoices, retainers, deposits, subscriptions, and partial payments.

Accept payments via integrated gateways (e.g., card networks and Stripe) and optional crypto rails; route funds per entity or wallet.

Centralized Communication:

Native team messaging and video conferencing bring conversations into the same workspace where tasks, files, and approvals live—so decisions are captured alongside the work.

Unified Projects & Time:

Plan projects with Kanban and timelines, assign owners and SLAs, and track time with built‑in timers or scheduled timesheets. Optional screenshot capture and activity rules help with compliance and accountability.

Built‑In CRM & Sales Tools:

Manage pipelines from lead to cash without leaving Corcava. Log calls and emails, trigger workflow automations, build forms and email campaigns, and monitor conversion analytics—no third‑party CRM required.

Invoicing, Quotes & Collections:

Generate branded quotes and invoices in seconds; convert quotes to projects and subscriptions automatically. Smart reminders, dunning workflows, and client portals accelerate cash collection.

Analytics & Reporting:

Company‑wide dashboards and role‑based reports cover revenue, utilization, margins, pipeline velocity, cash flow, and FX exposure—updated in real time.

Cross‑Platform Accessibility:

Access Corcava via any modern browser and dedicated apps for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android. An iOS app is in final testing and will be released shortly.

“Global teams shouldn’t have to stitch five or six tools together just to do the basics,” said Gregory Shein, founder and CEO of Corcava. “We built Corcava to be the one place where work happens—chat, projects, CRM, billing, and analytics—now with native multi‑currency so companies can invoice, pay, and report without borders. The goal is simple: give teams back time every day and give leaders instant visibility into their business.”

Why Multi‑Currency Matters for SMEs

Cross‑border sales are no longer the exception but the norm for service firms, agencies, SaaS startups, and digital retailers. Yet many SME stacks still rely on spreadsheet conversions, manual exchange‑rate updates, and disjointed accounting exports. Corcava’s multi‑currency suite eliminates duplicate entry, reduces reconciliation effort, and brings finance into the same flow as sales and delivery. The result: faster billing cycles, cleaner books, and clearer insight into unit economics by market and currency.

Roadmap Highlights

Corcava’s product roadmap focuses on faster collaboration and deeper financial automation. Near‑term releases include:

A Slack integration bot for message‑to‑task creation and instant project updates.

AI‑powered meeting notes and action items that attach to projects and deals.

Advanced time‑tracking analytics, including anomaly detection and policy alerts.

HR modules for recruiting, onboarding, and performance tracking.

Pricing and Availability

Corcava is available today. A free‑forever plan supports solo users. The Pro plan includes multi‑currency finance, advanced reporting, and automations with a 14‑day free trial, then $9 per user per month. Teams can start in minutes and import data from popular tools. Learn more and sign up at https://corcava.com

