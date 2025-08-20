Craig Ford and Tammy Gerhard Earn Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence, Featured in Mosaic Digest’s Latest Issue

Mosaic Digest Magazine latest issue Graig Ford Tammy Gerhard

Award-winning authors Craig Ford and Tammy Gerhard are celebrated for their impactful literary contributions in Mosaic Digest's feature spotlight.

My hope is that readers, both young and old, will see themselves in this story and be inspired to extend love and kindness in their own communities.” — Tammy Gerhard

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed Authors Celebrate Milestones in Literary ExcellenceTwo extraordinary authors, Craig Ford and Tammy Gerhard , have been honored with the prestigious Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence by Reader's House. This recognition celebrates their outstanding contributions to literature—Craig Ford for his groundbreaking work in non-fiction and Tammy Gerhard for her heartwarming contributions to children’s literature.Their achievements are applauded in the latest issue of Mosaic Digest , an acclaimed London-based magazine known for spotlighting riveting stories and talented creatives. In a special feature that included interviews with over 20 bestselling and award-winning authors, Mosaic Digest praised Ford and Gerhard’s titles, hailing their works with rave reviews for their profound impact on readers and their respective genres.Craig Ford’s Mission to Build a Cyber-Aware WorldCraig Ford, a cybersecurity expert turned author, continues to make waves in the literary world with his educational and imaginative works, including ”Foresight” and ”The Shadow World.” His transition from technical writing to young adult fiction and children’s literature highlights his dedication to breaking gender stereotypes in tech and empowering readers of all ages.In his interview with Mosaic Digest, Ford revealed his motivation:"I chose to create Sam—a teenage hacker—to show my readers that cyber is cool, it’s not just a boys’ club, and give them a character they could say, 'Wow, maybe I could be her.'"Ford's mission extends beyond storytelling—he has launched a cyber education platform to equip people of all demographics with the essential tools for navigating the digital age safely and responsibly. Mosaic Digest lauded ”Foresight” and ”The Shadow World” for their ability to educate while captivating audiences.Ford added:"Teaching kids as young as 5-6 how to safely navigate the online world is super important. The response to The Shadow World has been amazing—it became a bestseller within weeks and shows no signs of slowing down."Tammy Gerhard’s Heartwarming Tales of Connection and EmpathyTammy Gerhard is celebrated for her ability to merge her expertise as a counselor with her flair for storytelling, crafting children’s books that inspire kindness, empathy, and emotional exploration. Her debut title, Cocoa Hugs and Coffee Mugs, captures the warmth of everyday acts of kindness, offering relatable narratives that resonate with readers young and old.Gerhard shared her inspiration during the Mosaic Digest feature:"As the co-owner of Silk City Coffee, I’ve witnessed how simple acts of kindness—like sharing a warm drink—can bridge divides and foster unity. My hope is that readers will see themselves in this story and be inspired to extend love and kindness in their own communities."Her books serve as invaluable tools for teaching kids—and the grownups reading with them—how to navigate emotions and connect with others meaningfully. Tammy’s forthcoming projects include an engaging activity book and a picture book series that continues to champion themes of social-emotional learning.She remarked:"At the end of the day, I want every book to be a tool—for connection, for empathy, for growth. Whether through sharing a cup of cocoa or a heartfelt coloring page, I hope my readers feel inspired to love their communities more deeply."Honored and Featured in Mosaic DigestMosaic Digest magazine has featured both Ford and Gerhard as shining examples of literary excellence, praising their works for their profound contributions to literature and society. Alongside the riveting interviews, the magazine commends their books as transformative, engaging, and essential reading.Now available in print, online, interactive electronic formats, and social media platforms, Mosaic Digest’s latest issue provides an engaging exploration of these award-winning authors and their creative pursuits.About the AuthorsCraig Ford is an acclaimed author and cybersecurity expert dedicated to educating and empowering readers through his works. With titles like Foresight and The Shadow World, Ford breaks stereotypes about hacking and gender roles while building a more cyber-aware world. He recently launched a cyber education platform to expand his mission across diverse audiences.Tammy Gerhard is an inspiring children’s literature author and co-owner of Silk City Coffee. Her debut book, Cocoa Hugs and Coffee Mugs, seamlessly blends her counseling expertise with storytelling, offering heartwarming narratives that bridge connections and teach empathy. Gerhard continues to develop new projects that foster emotional growth in young readers.About Reader’s HouseReader's House is a leading platform dedicated to celebrating literary achievements and empowering authors to share their works with the world. The Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence is one of the most prestigious honors in the literary community, recognizing authors for their outstanding contributions to their genres.For more information, visit: https://mosaicdigest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.