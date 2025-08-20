Pet Grooming Products Market to Reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2030 | Spectrum Brands, Wahl Clipper, and Beaphar Lead

Pet Grooming Products Market

Pet Grooming Products Market Analysis, By Product Type, By Pet Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds and Horses), By Distribution Channel, and Region

The global pet grooming products market is expected to reach USD 16,150 million by 2035, up from USD 8,210 million in 2025. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 7%.This growth is fueled by increasing pet ownership, rising awareness of pet hygiene, and growing consumer spending on premium pet care products. The surge in pet adoption, particularly in urban areas, has heightened demand for grooming products such as shampoos, brushes, clippers, and dental care items. North America dominates the market, driven by high pet ownership rates in the United States, where approximately 70% of households own a pet. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, such as India and China, are witnessing rapid growth due to rising disposable incomes and a growing pet culture. Download Free Sample: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4494 Pet Grooming Products Market Technology DevelopmentTechnological advancements are transforming the pet grooming products industry, with a focus on convenience, safety, and eco-friendliness. Innovations in grooming tools, such as low-noise electric clippers and ergonomic brushes, enhance pet comfort and ease of use for owners. For example, cordless clippers with lithium-ion batteries offer longer run times and precision cutting, appealing to professional groomers and pet owners alike. The development of organic and natural grooming products, such as shampoos free of sulfates and parabens, aligns with consumer demand for sustainable and pet-safe solutions. Additionally, smart grooming devices, like automated pet baths and app-controlled grooming kits, are gaining traction, particularly in developed markets.Pet Grooming Products Market Demand and Impact AnalysisThe demand for pet grooming products is driven by the global rise in pet ownership, with over 500 million dogs and cats owned worldwide as of 2020. Urbanization and changing lifestyles have led to increased pet adoption, particularly among millennials and Gen Z, who view pets as family members. This shift has boosted demand for premium grooming products, including hypoallergenic shampoos, conditioners, and dental care kits. In the U.S., pet spending reached USD 103.6 billion in 2020, with grooming products accounting for a significant share. Stringent regulations on pet care product safety, particularly in North America and Europe, are pushing manufacturers to develop non-toxic, eco-friendly formulations.Pet Grooming Products Market Analysis by Top Investment SegmentsThe pet grooming products market is segmented by product type (shampoos & conditioners, brushes & combs, clippers & trimmers, dental care products, and others), pet type (dogs, cats, and others), and distribution channel (online, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty pet stores, and others). The shampoo and conditioner segment holds the largest share, accounting for approximately 40% of the market in 2020, driven by demand for products addressing skin sensitivities and coat health. The dog segment dominates due to higher ownership rates, with a projected CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2030.Pet Grooming Products Market Across Top CountriesUnited States: The largest market, valued at approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2020, is driven by high pet ownership rates and consumer spending on premium grooming products. The focus on pet wellness and hygiene fuels demand for organic and specialized products.Germany: A key European market, driven by stringent regulations on pet care products and high consumer awareness of pet hygiene. The market is supported by demand for eco-friendly and natural grooming solutions.Leading Pet Grooming Products Companies and Their Industry ShareThe pet grooming products market is highly competitive, with key players including Spectrum Brands, Wahl Clipper Corporation, Beaphar, Petco Animal Supplies, Inc., and Hartz Mountain Corporation. These companies collectively hold a significant market share, leveraging strong brand recognition and extensive distribution networks. Spectrum Brands leads with its FURminator brand, known for innovative deshedding tools. Wahl Clipper dominates in professional-grade clippers and trimmers, catering to both groomers and pet owners. Beaphar focuses on natural and eco-friendly grooming products, gaining traction in Europe. Strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion are common among these players.Pet Grooming Products Market Historic and Future Pathway AnalysisHistorically, the pet grooming products market has grown steadily, driven by rising pet ownership and increased awareness of pet hygiene. From 2015 to 2020, the market size increased from USD 1.9 billion to USD 2.7 billion, reflecting a CAGR of approximately 7.2%. The shift toward premium and eco-friendly products has been a key trend, spurred by consumer demand and regulatory standards. Looking forward, the market is expected to maintain strong growth, reaching USD 4.2 billion by 2030. Pet Grooming Products Industry News1.In March 2025, Wahl Clipper launched a new line of cordless, low-noise pet clippers, designed for pet comfort and precision grooming.2.In January 2025, Spectrum Brands introduced an eco-friendly shampoo range under its FURminator brand, targeting environmentally conscious consumers.3.In November 2024, Petco partnered with a leading e-commerce platform to expand its subscription-based grooming product offerings, enhancing customer convenience. The global pet water fountain market is expected to reach USD 427 million by 2035, up from USD 183 million in 2024. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 8%.The global pet sitting services market is expected to reach USD 4,793 million by 2035, up from USD 1,954 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 – 2035), the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 8.5%,

