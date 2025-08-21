Ambulance Stretchers Market to Reach USD $3.5 Billion by 2029 at 6.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Ambulance Stretchers Market?

The market size for ambulance stretchers has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.07 billion in 2024 to $2.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth seen in the historical period can be credited to factors such as rising demand for patient comfort and safety, heightened awareness regarding pre-hospital emergency care, escalating urbanization and traffic congestion, increased occurrences of natural disasters and mass casualty events, and an upward trend in healthcare expenditure.

Anticipated robust expansion is on the horizon for the ambulance stretcher market in the upcoming years, with an anticipated surge to $2.84 billion in 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. This expected growth within the forecast period can be credited to the escalating need for emergency medical services, an aging population, an increase in chronic diseases, an expanding fleet of ambulances, and higher investment in healthcare infrastructure. Key trends for the projection period involve technological enhancements in stretcher designs, incorporation of electric lifting mechanisms, advancement in lightweight composite materials, progress in foldable and space-efficient stretcher systems, along with the inclusion of technology-based remote patient monitoring capabilities.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Ambulance Stretchers Global Market Growth?

The escalating prevalence of traffic mishaps is predicted to drive the expansion of the ambulance stretchers market in the future. Traffic accidents refer to unforeseen crashes or collisions on roads or highways involving one or multiple vehicles, often resulting in injury, death, or damage to property. The mounting issue of distracted driving due to mobile phone use contributes to the growing number of accidents as it diverts the drivers' focus and heightens the risk of collision. In the event of roads accidents, ambulance stretchers ensure the safe and efficient transfer of injured personnel from the incident location to healthcare centers, thereby avoiding further damage and providing immediate medical care. For example, in June 2024, as stated by the Transport Accident Commission, a government agency based in Australia, there were 289 fatalities on Victorian roads. This represented an increase of 8.6%, with 23 more deaths than the same time the preceding year. Hence, the increasing occurrence of traffic accidents is fueling the expansion of the ambulance stretchers market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Ambulance Stretchers Market?

Major players in the Ambulance Stretchers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medline Industries LP

• Stryker Corporation

• Baxter International Inc.

• Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

• Hebei Pukang Medical Instruments Co. Ltd.

• Ferno-Washington Inc.

• Spencer Italia S.r.l.

• Narang Medical Limited

• Advin Health Care

• Kartsana Medical GmbH

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Ambulance Stretchers Market?

Leading businesses in the ambulance stretcher market are striving to develop advanced innovative products like self-loading electric stretchers to improve patient safety, decrease manual involvement of emergency staff, and boost efficiency during patient transportation. The term self-loading electric stretcher denotes a motorized patient transportation unit equipped with an automatic loading and unloading system. This allows it to be lifted and loaded into an ambulance without the requirement of manual labor by medical staff. For instance, KARTSANA, S.L., a manufacturing facility based in Spain, introduced the Superbrava electric stretcher in December 2023 to bolster efficiency and safety in patient transportation. This product provides superior strength, safety, and agility with a hydraulic lifting system capable of carrying up to 320 kg, and features adjustable handrails at multiple positions for patient comfort and protection. It is designed to ensure simple, secure patient transportation while alleviating the burden on emergency medical technicians during urgent scenarios.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Ambulance Stretchers Market Report?

The ambulance stretchers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Manual Stretchers, Electric Stretchers, Foldable Stretchers, Stretcher Chairs

2) By Technology: Non-Motorized, Motorized

3) By Material: Aluminum, Steel, Plastic, Composite Materials

4) By End Users: Emergency Medical Service Providers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Manual Stretchers: Wheeled Stretchers, Non-wheeled Stretchers, Scoop Stretchers, Basket Stretchers

2) By Electric Stretchers: Hydraulic Electric Stretchers, Battery-powered Electric Stretchers, Adjustable Height Electric Stretchers, Self-loading Electric Stretchers

3) By Foldable Stretchers: Canvas Foldable Stretchers, Aluminum Foldable Stretchers, Pole-Type Foldable Stretchers, Spinal Board Foldable Stretchers

4) By Stretcher Chairs: Convertible Stretcher Chairs, Stair Climbing Stretcher Chairs, Foldable Stretcher Chairs, Transport Wheelchair Stretchers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Ambulance Stretchers Industry?

In the Ambulance Stretchers Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year 2024. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the impending timespan. The report thoroughly examines various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

