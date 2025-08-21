Smitten hires Jennica Chiang as their new VP of Marketing

Jennica Chiang, new VP of Markeing

Smitten strengthens its leadership team with Chiang, focusing on brand impact and international expansion.

REYKJAVIK, ICELAND, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smitten, the fast-growing social dating app reshaping how Gen Z connects, today announced the appointment of Jennica Chiang as VP of Marketing, where she will spearhead the company’s continued growth across international markets.

Jennica brings a wealth of experience in marketing, digital transformation, and business growth across the UK and Southeast Asia. She joins Smitten from the Philippines, where she was the founder and CEO of Shop Suki, now a leading online grocery retailer in the country.

Most recently, Jennica served as Chief Transformation Officer at KCC Malls, where she built and led teams in data collection and analysis, market research, brand management, and digital development initiatives. Her background reflects a strong track record in guiding organizations through growth and transformation.

Jennica holds a B.A. from the London College of Fashion, a Diploma from the Institute of Data and Marketing (IDM), and has also completed executive programs at Harvard University.

At Smitten, Jennica will oversee global marketing strategy, lead the marketing team, and drive initiatives in data-driven insights, market expansion, and brand positioning as the company scales internationally.

“We are honored to welcome Jennica to the Smitten team. She is an outstanding addition to our talented group, which has already achieved remarkable success. We are confident that her expertise and leadership will make us even stronger as we expand globally,” said David Simonarson, CEO of Smitten.

