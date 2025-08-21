Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Market Size Worth $5.07 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Market Worth?

The market for cryptococcosis therapeutics has seen substantial growth recently, and it is predicted to further expand from $3.91 billion in 2024 to $4.13 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The past growth pattern owes to several factors such as the escalating prevalence of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) or Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), increased recognition and treatment of fungal infections, the rise in the accessibility of antifungal medicines, an uptick in global tracking and education programs for fungal diseases, and the expansion of non-governmental health initiatives.

Positive expansion is anticipated in the cryptococcosis therapeutics market in the coming years, with a projection to reach $5.07 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The surge during the forecast period can be linked to increased investments in developing antifungal research and novel drugs, a rise in immunosuppressive conditions and treatments, a higher burden of global fungal disease, and a growing need for quick diagnostic tools and combination therapies. Key trends during this period are expected to include a shift towards combined antifungal treatment, the creation of next-gen antifungals with innovative mechanisms, a comprehensive approach to fungal disease management, the use of advanced drug delivery systems, and the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Market?

The increased incidence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is anticipated to spur the expansion of the cryptococcosis therapeutics market. HIV/AIDS is a severe, life-endangering ailment caused by a virus that targets our immune system, leaving the body more susceptible to infections and other diseases. Lack of access to healthcare services in certain regions leads to a rise in HIV/AIDS prevalence, as it interferes with early detection, continual therapy, and effective preventive measures. Cryptococcosis therapeutics are beneficial in managing HIV/AIDS by focusing on common opportunistic fungal infections that infect immunocompromised individuals. These therapeutics aid in minimizing the risk of severe complications like cryptococcal meningitis, increasing the quality of life and assisting in long-term disease control. For instance, the UK Health Security Agency reported 6,008 HIV diagnoses (including those diagnosed abroad) in England in October 2024, a 51% increase from the 3,975 cases in 2022. This rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS is therefore bolstering the cryptococcosis therapeutics market. The surge in access to early treatments, diagnoses and increased research funding due to expanding healthcare expenditure is fueling the expansion of the cryptococcosis therapeutics market. Healthcare expenditure entails the overall expenditure on medical services, treatments, facilities, research, and public health initiatives for enhancing or maintaining health outcomes. The growing expenditure is mostly credited to the elderly population, necessitating more medical care, treatments, and prolonged healthcare services. An increase in healthcare expenditure facilitates cryptococcosis therapeutics by raising access to advanced treatments, allowing for early diagnosis, and supporting research for more potent antifungal therapies. For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a US-based federal agency reported in December 2024, that national health expenditures (NHE) rose by 7.5% to $4.9 trillion in 2023, accounting for 17.6% of gross domestic product (GDP). Furthermore, between 2023 and 2032, average NHE are predicted to expand at a yearly rate of 5.6%, increasing the health spending share of GDP from 17.3% in 2022 to 19.7% in 2032. Hence, ballooning healthcare expenditure is promoting the growth of the cryptococcosis therapeutics market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Eisai Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Sector?

Firms leading the cryptococcosis therapeutics market are endeavoring to enhance treatments, battle resistance, and boost their market footprint by developing innovative products and getting them approved, including azole antifungal drugs. Azole antifungal drugs form a class of drugs that thwart the proliferation of fungi by interrupting the creation of ergosterol, a key part of fungal cell membranes. In December 2022, for instance, Japanese pharmaceutical firm Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation secured approval from Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare (MHLW) to produce and distribute Cresemba capsule 100 mg and Cresemba intravenous infusion 200 mg. These products are intended for the treatment of severe fungal infections like aspergillosis, mucormycosis, and cryptococcosis. Cresemba (isavuconazonium sulfate) is an azole antifungal provided in capsules and IV infusion, which operates by hindering ergosterol creation in fungal cell membranes, thus causing fungal cell death. Suitable for patients aged 6 years and above (weighing a minimum of 16 kg) in capsule form, the IV version can be administered from the age of one year.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Market Share?

The cryptococcosis therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Branded, Generic

2) By Treatment: Amphotericin B, Flucytosine, Fluconazole, Other Treatments

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Branded Drugs: Ambisome, Diflucan, Vfend, Noxafil, Cresemba

2) By Generic Drugs: Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, Fluconazole, Voriconazole, Itraconazole, Flucytosine

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the Cryptococcosis Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025. The region forecasted to grow the fastest is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses a range of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

