Cryopreservation Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Cryopreservation Equipment Market Size And Growth?

The market for cryopreservation equipment has seen rapid growth in recent times. The market, valued at $9.52 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to $11.01 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. Several factors have contributed to this growth during the historic period, including increased appetite for regenerative medicine, advancements in stem cell research, biobanking expansion, advancements in the field of fertility preservation, rising overall healthcare expenses, government initiatives promoting stem cell preservation, technological enhancements of cryopreservation equipment, heightened awareness around personalized medicine, growth in procedures involving organ transplantation, and the emergence of cryogen-free preservation systems.

In the upcoming years, the cryopreservation equipment market is predicted to experience swift growth, reaching a valuation of $19.55 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 15.4%. This growth during the prediction period is associated with an increased demand for cell-based therapies, progress in regenerative medicine, a surge in the use of biobanking, a rise in awareness of personalized medicine, the broadening scope of stem cell research, and technological breakthroughs in cryopreservation equipment. Additional contributing factors include government backing for stem cell preservation, rising expenditure on healthcare, an increase in organ transplant procedures, and the emergence of cryogen-free preservation systems. The forecast period is also witnessing significant trends such as the incorporation of automation within cryopreservation procedures, development of cryogen-free preservation systems, advancements in vitrification techniques, application of nanotechnology for enhanced preservation, adoption of AI and machine learning for process finesse, creation of portable cryopreservation gear, superior monitoring and control systems, better cryoprotectant combinations, integration with digital health records, and progress in ultra-low temperature storage solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Cryopreservation Equipment Market?

The growth of the cryopreservation equipment market is expected to be fueled by the rising demand for regenerative medicines. These are therapies designed to regenerate, repair, or replace injured organs or tissues, thereby restoring their regular function. The attractiveness of regenerative medicines lies in their ability to restore damaged tissues, provide long-lasting solutions, and cut down the necessity for multiple treatments. Cryopreservation equipment plays a crucial role in regenerative medicines by allowing for the extended storage of cells, tissues, and other biological materials without endangering their viability or healing potential. For example, in January 2025, the catapult, a British biotechnology company, claims that clinical trials involving cell therapies, gene therapies, and tissue-engineered products comprised 9.5% of global trials and almost half of all European trials in 2024. These clinical trials contribute to the growth of regenerative medicine. Consequently, the rising demand for regenerative medicines is pushing the cryopreservation equipment market forward.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Cryopreservation Equipment Market?

Major players in the Cryopreservation Equipment Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Linde LLC

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Avantor Inc.

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• PHC Corporation

• Chart Biomedical Co. Ltd.

• Hamilton Company

• Azenta Life Sciences

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Cryopreservation Equipment Market?

Significant enterprises in the cryopreservation equipment industry are concentrating on creating advanced solutions like one-stop centres for cell and gene therapy. These centres streamline the management, storage, and transportation of biological materials to boost operational efficiency and accelerates the commercialization of pioneering therapies. These centres for cell and gene therapy are integrated sites that offer a range of services, from processing and cryopreservation, to storage and distribution in a single location. To illustrate, Cryoport Inc., an American firm providing temperature-managed supply chain solutions for life sciences, introduced its IntegriCell cryopreservation services in October 2024. This service is available through Cryoport Systems in an advanced facility recently inaugurated in its Houston supply chain campus. This site is particularly focused on standardized cryopreservation of leukapheresis material and interfaces flawlessly with Cryoport's global logistics platform, aiding the progression and commercialization of cell therapy. This strategic move enhances Cryoport's proficiency in biostorage and cell therapy logistics.

How Is The Cryopreservation Equipment Market Segmented?

The cryopreservation equipment market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Freezers, Incubators, Sample Preparation Systems, Accessories

2) By Application: Cord Blood Stem Cells, Sperms, Semen And Testicular Tissues, Embryos And Oocytes, Other Applications

3) By End User: Stem Cells Banks, Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Organizations, Contract Research Organizations, Stem Cell Research Laboratories, Research And Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Freezers: Ultra-Low Temperature Freezers (ULT Freezers), Mechanical Freezers, Liquid Nitrogen Freezers, Cryogenic Freezers, Portable Freezers

2) By Incubators: CO2 Incubators, Non-CO2 Incubators, Hypoxia Incubators, Shaking Incubators, Vacuum Incubators

3) By Sample Preparation Systems: Automated Sample Thawing Systems, Controlled Rate Freezing Systems, Vial Filling and Sealing Systems, Cryovial Handling Systems, Cell Processing Systems

4) By Accessories: Cryovials And Cryotubes, Storage Boxes And Racks, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Labels And Markers, Cryogenic Gloves And Protective Gear

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Cryopreservation Equipment Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for cryopreservation equipment. Asia-Pacific, however, is predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth in the coming period. The Cryopreservation Equipment Global Market Report 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

