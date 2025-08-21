Corticosteroid Eyedrops Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Corticosteroid Eyedrops Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Corticosteroid Eyedrops Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been significant expansion in the market size of corticosteroid eyedrops. It is projected that this market will burgeon from $8.36 billion in 2024 to a hefty $10.00 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. Factors such as an increasing elderly population, elevated instances of eye inflammation, a rise in cataract surgeries, the proliferation of ophthalmology clinics, increased incidence of allergic conjunctivitis, and enhanced understanding of eye health have all contributed to the growth experienced in the historic period.

In the coming years, the corticosteroid eyedrops market is predicted to experience robust growth, with a projected value of $12.88 billion in 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This bolstered growth can be linked to an upward trend in diabetic eye problems, an increased preference for less aggressive treatments, a growth in digital eye fatigue, an expansion in teleophthalmology, a rise in persistent ocular diseases, and an increased number of surgical eye procedures globally. The forecast period will witness major trends such as nano-formulation delivery systems, preservative-free concoctions, smart packaging enabling dose tracking, AI-aided prescription platforms, and combination medications with enhanced bioavailability.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Corticosteroid Eyedrops Market Landscape?

The growth of the corticosteroid eyedrops market is likely to be driven by the escalating incidence of eye diseases. Eye afflictions, which can potentially lead to eyesight issues or even blindness if not properly treated, are becoming more prevalent. This increase is largely attributed to rising screen time, causing digital eye strain and contributing to conditions like dry eye and blurred vision. Corticosteroid eyedrops are frequently utilized for eye disease treatment, helping to alleviate inflammation and symptoms like redness, swelling, and discomfort. For example, a report released by the Joint Strategic Needs Assessment, a UK-based community health center, in May 2024 indicates that approximately 2 million UK residents are currently experiencing some form of sight loss, a figure expected to rise to 2.7 million by 2030. Hence, the escalation in eye diseases' incidence is fueling the corticosteroid eyedrops market's expansion.

Who Are The Top Players In The Corticosteroid Eyedrops Market?

Major players in the Corticosteroid Eyedrops Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Alcon Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Cipla Ltd.

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Lupin Limited

• Zydus Lifesciences Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Corticosteroid Eyedrops Industry?

Prominent businesses within the corticosteroid eyedrops market are concentrating on securing official approvals from regulatory bodies. These approvals ensure that these eyedrops meet necessary safety, quality, and efficacy standards prior to being marketed or prescribed for use. To illustrate, Formosa Pharmaceuticals Inc., a firm hailing from Taiwan, along with US-based AimMax Therapeutics, received FDA approval in March 2024 for their clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension 0.05% (APP13007). This product, intended for treating postoperative inflammation and pain after eye surgery, incorporates Formosa’s APNT nanoparticle technology for optimal drug delivery. The suspension requires a straightforward twice-a-day dosage for 14 days without requiring tapering. Clinical trials have shown it to have potent anti-inflammatory properties, making it a valuable new option in corticosteroid therapies for postoperative eye inflammation and pain management. Being the first ocular corticosteroid to contain clobetasol and the first new steroid to be approved in this category in over 15 years, it marks a critical progression in ocular corticosteroid treatment.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Corticosteroid Eyedrops Market

The corticosteroid eyedrops market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Topical Corticosteroid Eyedrops, Systemic Corticosteroid Eyedrops, Combination Therapy Eyedrops

2) By Delivery Device: Dropper Bottles, Spray Formulations, Ointments And Gels, Punctal Plugs

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Adult, Children

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Community Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Topical Corticosteroid Eyedrops: Prednisolone Acetate Eyedrops, Dexamethasone Eyedrops, Fluorometholone Eyedrops, Loteprednol Etabonate Eyedrops, Rimexolone Eyedrops

2) By Systemic Corticosteroid Eyedrops: Hydrocortisone-Based Eyedrops, Methylprednisolone-Based Eyedrops, Triamcinolone-Based Eyedrops, Betamethasone-Based Eyedrops

3) By Combination Therapy Eyedrops: Corticosteroid + Antibiotic Combination Eyedrops, Corticosteroid + Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug (NSAID) Eyedrops, Corticosteroid + Antihistamine Eyedrops, Corticosteroid + Antiglaucoma Agent Eyedrops

Corticosteroid Eyedrops Market Regional Insights

The corticosteroid eyedrops market was dominated by North America in 2024, with growth anticipated to be fastest in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on this global market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

