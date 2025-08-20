ARC at Sheba Medical Center and Revealense Collaborate to Deliver At-Home AI-Based Neurological Diagnostics

ARC and Revealense Collaborate on AI-Based Neurological Diagnostics (Credit: Revealense) Dov Donin, CEO of Revealense (Credit: Eyal Toueg) Avner Halperin, CEO Sheba Impact (Credit: Billy Weiss)

Patented technology enables real-time behavioral analysis, accurate profiling, and bias reduction in diagnostics; platform to focus initially on autism and ADHD

This strategic collaboration between Revealense and Sheba’s ARC innovation center represents a profound shift in how we understand, diagnose, and treat neurological disorders.” — Dov Donin, Founder and CEO of Revealense

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARC , the global healthcare transformation engine and innovation arm of world-leading hospital Sheba Medical Center, today announced a collaboration with Revealense , creators of a neurological-AI engine for analyzing behavioral DNA in video footage, to establish a joint venture focused on delivering an advanced neurological diagnostic solution. The joint solution will deliver precise, clinically validated diagnoses across a wide range of neurological, cognitive, and developmental conditions via a standard webcam in the comfort of a patient’s home.The collaboration between ARC and Revealense signals a new era in neurological diagnostics—digital, personalized, science-driven, and powered by a neurological-AI engine. This innovative model has the potential to redefine diagnostic standards, reduce time to treatment, and deliver more accurate, efficient, and individualized care across a wide range of neurological and developmental conditions.The first diagnostic protocols, led by Dr. Omer Bar Yosef, Director of the Child Development Center at Sheba Medical Center, will focus on autism, ADHD, and related conditions. Beyond dramatically reducing the time needed for diagnosis, the venture also aims to enable earlier detection of syndromes, potentially allowing for initial assessments of autism and other conditions as early as 6 to 12 months of age.The new integrated clinical and technological solution will allow diagnostic assessment to be conducted at home via standard webcam, creating a more accessible and convenient process and enabling more accurate data collection by allowing subjects to remain in their natural environment. Unlike conventional tools, the behavioral analysis platform will assess an individual's condition, factor in environmental influences, monitor changes over time, and recommend personalized, treatment-supporting care plans tailored to each user. Additionally, the system will determine the subject’s baseline condition prior to the assessment process, addressing several shortcomings in current neurological diagnostics.ARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate) serves as a launchpad for clinician-led technologies that transform care delivery by identifying needs, connecting clinicians, entrepreneurs, and technicians, and advancing the development and deployment of new technologies from within hospital settings—both at Sheba Medical Center and its global network of over 300 hospitals in 12 countries. The collaboration with Revealense is part of the innovation center’s growing portfolio of clinician lead, clinically-validated ventures and AI healthcare initiatives.Dov Donin, Founder and CEO of Revealense, said: “This strategic collaboration between Revealense and Sheba’s ARC innovation center represents a profound shift in how we understand, diagnose, and treat neurological disorders. With computational models, deep psychophysiological measurements, and real-time monitoring, we are at the forefront of a clinical revolution. It’s not just a new technology—it’s a paradigm shift that can improve and even save lives, while elevating the entire diagnostics landscape. We plan to accelerate development and regulatory processes in the coming months, with the goal of reaching the market in early 2026.”Avner Halperin, CEO Sheba Impact at ARC, Sheba’s commercialization arm: “The collaboration with Revealense exemplifies Sheba and ARC’s unique innovation model which brings together clinicians on the ground, technological excellence, and robust infrastructure to establish entrepreneurial initiatives. This partnership will enable a faster neurological diagnostic process with increased accuracy and reliability, while improving accessibility by moving from the clinic to home.”###About RevealenseRevealense is the creator of a neurological-AI engine for analyzing and interpreting human behavior and cognitive state through video. Founded in 2021 by CEO Dov Donin, the company brings together experts in psychology, neuropsychology, AI, computer vision, mathematics, and physics. Its patented platform, Illuminator, analyzes live or recorded video to detect subtle psychophysiological signals and generate dynamic mental profiles. The system adapts to different contexts, from emotional evaluation to deception detection, applying tailored algorithms and cross-validating results for high accuracy. Revealense operates independently. For more information visit: https://revealense.com/ About ARCARC (Accelerate, Redesign, Collaborate), the innovation arm of Sheba Medical Center, founded and directed by Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, is shaping the future of medical innovation by connecting entrepreneurs and clinicians, advancing the development and implementation of new technologies, and creating breakthrough economic frameworks in healthcare. ARC’s unique model—the first of its kind in global healthcare—has positioned evolved into a global blueprint, with a network of innovation centers in leading hospitals and research institutions across London, Melbourne, Singapore, Berlin, and New Zealand. ARC’s global network promotes technology-based medical solutions and accelerates the adoption of innovation within health systems worldwide.ARC provides startups and researchers with exclusive access to Sheba’s core assets, clinical data and medical talent, while advancing the hospital’s vision to serve as a global hub for AI-driven medicine. The model’s success has already led to exits totaling approximately $1 billion, with profits reinvested to further accelerate Sheba’s AI and data revolution. See more at https://arcinnovation.org/

