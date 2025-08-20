A catastrophic state of the Caspian Sea was revealed to a multi-million audience in seven languages

Caspian Seal

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global movement Save the Caspian Sea has released a web-documentary project in seven languages, “SOS Caspian”, about the problems of the Caspian Sea. The interactive long read was published as part of High Caspian Week — a series of events dedicated to International Caspian Sea Day on August 12.The SOS Caspian webdoc is available in the official UN languages (English, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, French) and in Kazakh. It tells the story of an environmental disaster in the very heart of Eurasia: the drop in the sea’s water level, mass extinction of endemic species, water pollution, and the threat of forced relocation for millions of people. All data is supported by references to scientific research and official reports from international environmental organizations.“Residents of the Caspian countries don’t need to be told that the Caspian is dying. This is their daily pain. Our webdoc is aimed at those who may have never even heard of the Caspian Sea. Now its present and possible tragic future will be known from New York to Beijing, from Brussels to Buenos Aires. The more people know, the greater the chances of stopping this slow killing,” said Vadim Ni, founder of Save the Caspian Sea.Why it matters:- For decades, the Caspian has been polluted by industrial waste. Accidents and dredging operations threaten the lives of marine organisms and humans.- Ships discharge oil-containing and toxic waste into the water, poisoning it, destroying coastal ecosystems, and depriving animals of their habitat.- Dams on the Volga and the irrational use of water resources deprive the sea of inflow, causing shallowing and the death of ecosystems.- This man-made crisis will lead to irreversible consequences that will affect the lives of millions.The webdoc concludes with a petition on Change.org addressed to the governments of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, and Turkmenistan, as well as to the management of all companies operating in the Caspian. The petition calls for open access to environmental information, independent satellite monitoring, joint regulation of economic and industrial activity in the Caspian, and other measures requiring coordinated action from all countries. More than 5,000 people signed the petition within the first day.Links to the webdoc in different languages:English: soscaspian.comKazakh: soscaspian.kzRussian: ru.soscaspian.comArabic: ar.soscaspian.comSpanish: es.soscaspian.comFrench: fr.soscaspian.comChinese: cn.soscaspian.com

