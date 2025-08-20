“We need far greater investment and support at end of life.” Royal College of Physicians Cymru responds to the All-Wales Framework for Palliative and End of Life Care

RCP has responded to Health Education Improvement Wales’ (HEIW) draft All-Wales Framework (The Framework) for Palliative and End of Life Care.

The RCP’s response calls for far greater investment in end-of-life care and recommends that HEIW now undertake a thorough consultation process to ensure widespread feedback from those involved in delivering end-of-life care.

Commenting on the draft Framework, which provides competencies for all health professionals supporting and treating people at the end life, RCP vice president for Wales, Dr Hilary Williams said: “We need far greater investment in end-of-life care, including expert decision makers in Specialist Palliative Care in both community and acute settings.

“Many people at end of life in both hospital and in the community are not receiving the support they need including supporting decisions around pain management and emotional support.

“Implementation of the Framework in Wales will require significant workforce investment to address workforce shortages and clinical engagement with related practical training for all health professionals, including physicians.

Dr Karl Davis, RCP elected councillor and consultant geriatrician said: “The RCP fully supports training and support in end-of-life care for a wide range of health care professionals but also notes that early recognition of the last phase of life is particularly important for those living with advancing frailty and multiple conditions.

“We need to ensure equity in access for all which means addressing health and care disparities, including those at end of life.”