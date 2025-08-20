The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Asthma Therapeutics Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

It will grow to $44.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Asthma Therapeutics Market?

In recent times, the size of the asthma therapeutics market has seen robust growth. From $30.63 billion in 2024, it's projected to increase to $33.11 billion by 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This significant growth during the historical period is primarily due to factors such as heightened awareness of asthma management, the increasing use of inhalers and nebulizers, a higher incidence of allergic asthma attributed to pollution, increased government efforts to promote respiratory health, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructures in emerging economies.

In the coming years, the asthma therapeutics market is predicted to experience significant expansion. The market is projected to swell to a value of $44.53 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Factors anticipated to propel growth in this forecast period include the heightened demand for biologics in combating asthma, the broader emphasis on personalized medicine, the proliferation of digital inhalers and intelligent healthcare devices, a surge in cases of pediatric asthma, and an upswing in investment for the research and development of innovative therapeutics. Some of the key trends predicted for the forecast period involve advancements in biologic treatments for severe asthma, the evolution of inhaler technologies incorporating digital tracking, the creation of personalized treatment strategies for asthma, breakthroughs in drug-delivery systems, and the incorporation of artificial intelligence and wearable tech in the monitoring of asthma.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Asthma Therapeutics Market?

The escalation in the frequency of asthma is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the asthma therapeutics market. Asthma is a chronic disease characterized by inflammation and swelling of the airways, which causes narrowing of the passages conveying air from the nose and mouth to the lungs. The amplified occurrence of asthma can be attributed to rising levels of pollutants that irritate the airways and increase susceptibility to the condition. Asthma therapeutics play a crucial role in managing asthma by helping control inflammation of the airways, alleviating symptoms, and preventing asthma attacks. Long-term control drugs like inhaled corticosteroids are essential for reducing chronic inflammation, and quick-relief medications such as bronchodilators offer immediate relief during flare-ups. For illustration, in April 2024, Asthma + Lung UK, a charity in England that supports individuals with lung conditions, suggested that the fatalities attributed to asthma in England increased from 1,146 in 2021 to 1,236 in 2022. Therefore, the surging incidences of asthma are fueling the development of the asthma therapeutics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Asthma Therapeutics Market?

Major players in the Asthma Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Holding AG

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• AstraZeneca plc

• Sanofi S.A.

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Amgen Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Asthma Therapeutics Industry?

Key players in the asthma therapeutics market are concentrating their efforts on creating novel products, like fixed-dose combination (FDC) medications, with the aim of boosting the effectiveness of treatment and increasing patient compliance. A fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug amalgamates two or more active pharmaceutical components in a single mode of administration, such as a tablet or inhaler, to address a specific ailment. For example, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharma firm based in India, unveiled an innovative fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug, Indacaterol plus Mometasone, for the treatment of asthma in June 2022. Indacaterol, a long-acting beta-agonist (LABA), functions by relaxing airway muscles while Mometasone, an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), mitigates lung inflammation. With this FDC, improved symptom management and the convenience of daily dosing are aimed to be provided, thus encouraging treatment adherence among patients with moderate to severe asthma.

What Segments Are Covered In The Asthma Therapeutics Market Report?

The asthma therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS), Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA), Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists (LTRA), Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABA), Biologics, Combination Inhalers (ICS + LABA)

2) By Treatment Stage: Acute Treatment, Long-Term Control, Preventive Treatment, Maintenance Regimens, Rescue Medications

3) By Route Of administration: Oral, Inhaled, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS): Fluticasone, Budesonide, Beclomethasone, Mometasone, Ciclesonide

2) By Long-Acting Beta Agonists (LABA): Salmeterol, Formoterol, Indacaterol, Olodaterol

3) By Leukotriene Receptor Antagonists (LTRA): Montelukast, Zafirlukast, Pranlukast

4) By Short-Acting Beta Agonists (SABA): Albuterol (Salbutamol), Levalbuterol, Terbutaline

5) By Biologics: Omalizumab, Mepolizumab, Benralizumab, Dupilumab, Reslizumab

6) By Combination Inhalers (ICS + LABA): Fluticasone + Salmeterol, Budesonide + Formoterol, Mometasone + Indacaterol, Beclomethasone + Formoterol

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Asthma Therapeutics Market?

In 2024, North America led the global asthma therapeutics market. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the asthma therapeutics market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

