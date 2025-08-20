Gas Insulated Switchgear Market Set for Steady Growth, Hitting $35.2 Billion by 2032

Allied

Global GIS market growth driven by rising electricity demand, efficient transmission needs, and adoption of SF6-free tech for sustainable energy.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gas Insulated Substation Market to Reach $114.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 16.7% CAGR: Allied Market ResearchThe global gas insulated substation market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as the rising global electricity consumption and the need for efficient power transmission systems fuel the demand for advanced GIS solutions. Additionally, increased adoption of SF6-free technology, like g³ gas, drives the GIS market by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting sustainable energy initiatives.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Gas Insulated Substation Market by Voltage (Medium, High, Extra-High and Ultra-High), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), End-User (Power Distribution, Transmission, Generation and Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the gas insulated substation market was valued at $25.9 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $114.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2033.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A304202 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 The gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by the increasing demand for compact, reliable, and efficient power transmission solutions, particularly in urban areas where space is limited. The rise in electricity consumption globally and the focus on SF6-free technologies, such as g³ gas, to reduce environmental impact also bolster market growth. However, the high initial costs and complexity associated with GIS installation act as significant restraints, limiting adoption, especially in developing regions. Additionally, opportunities rise from technological advancements, such as higher voltage GIS and improved insulation materials, which enhance performance. Additionally, the growing focus on renewable energy integration and smart grid developments presents lucrative prospects for the GIS market.𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝘃𝗼𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵 𝘀𝘂𝗯-𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯The high voltage sub-segment of the gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by the need for reliable and compact power infrastructure in densely populated areas. High voltage GIS solutions are favored for their ability to handle increased power loads with minimal spatial footprint, crucial for urban and industrial settings. Additionally, advancements in SF6-free technologies enhance environmental sustainability, making high voltage GIS a preferred choice for modern power distribution networks.Snag Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A304202 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗱𝗼𝗼𝗿 𝘀𝘂𝗯-𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯The outdoor installation sub-segment in the gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by its ability to withstand harsh environmental conditions, making it ideal for remote and challenging locations. These installations offer superior reliability and require less maintenance due to their enclosed design, which protects against weather-related damage. Additionally, the space-saving benefits of GIS make outdoor installations suitable for areas with land constraints, enhancing power distribution efficiency in diverse environments.𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗿, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗽𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝘂𝗯-𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯The power distribution end user sub-segment drives the gas insulated substation (GIS) market due to the growing demand for reliable and efficient electricity delivery in urban and densely populated areas. GIS's compact design, requiring less space and offering enhanced safety, is ideal for power distribution networks where land is scarce. Additionally, the need for upgrading aging infrastructure and integrating renewable energy sources further accelerates the adoption of GIS in power distribution systems.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A304202 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱The North America gas insulated substation (GIS) market is driven by increasing urbanization and the need for reliable, space-efficient power infrastructure. Modernization of aging substations is crucial as cities expand, requiring compact, high-performance systems like GIS. Additionally, growing investments in renewable energy and smart grid technology push the demand for GIS, which offers enhanced reliability and lower environmental impact compared to conventional air-insulated systems.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁· General Electric Company· Hitachi Ltd.· ABB Ltd· Larsen & Toubro Limited· Siemens AG· Mitsubishi Electric Corporation· Eaton Corporation PLC· Toshiba Corp· CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd· Schneider Electric SEThese players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, and others to fuel their market share and maintain dominance in globally.In November 2021, Toshiba Corporation announced that it would invest USD18 million in the development of a new type of GIS that uses a superconductive material to reduce power losses. This investment is aimed at improving the efficiency of GIS products and strengthening Toshiba's market position.In addition to providing a detailed analysis of key players in the global market, the report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

