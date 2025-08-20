Fire Pump Market Growth Driven by Industrial & Commercial Fire Safety Needs

🔥 Fire Pump Market to Hit $1.1 Billion by 2032 | Rising Demand for Fire Safety Systems

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Fire Pump Industry OverviewAccording to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global fire pump market size was valued at $0.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. This steady growth is driven by increasing fire safety regulations, rising industrial infrastructure investments, and demand for reliable fire protection systems across commercial and industrial facilities.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13720 A fire pump is a specially engineered pump designed to boost water pressure in fire protection systems. Connected to water sources such as municipal supplies or dedicated tanks, fire pumps ensure sufficient water pressure to reach firefighting equipment, including hoses and sprinkler systems, even when natural water pressure is inadequate.Types of Fire PumpsThe fire pump market includes two major types of pumps:Centrifugal Pumps – Use an impeller to increase water pressure by imparting kinetic energy.Positive Displacement Pumps – Trap water and force it into discharge pipes, providing steady and controlled flow.Both pump types are designed according to NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards to ensure reliability during emergencies.Key Market Drivers1. Commercial & Industrial Safety NeedsIn commercial buildings, fire pumps are a crucial part of fire suppression systems. They ensure an adequate water supply to sprinklers, standpipes, and other equipment—safeguarding lives and property during fire emergencies.2. Industrial ApplicationsIndustrial facilities like manufacturing plants, control rooms, and storage units heavily rely on fire pumps to protect critical infrastructure. A rapid fire suppression system minimizes damage, reduces downtime, and secures economic investments.3. Power Generation FacilitiesBoth traditional and renewable energy plants incorporate fire pumps to protect essential infrastructure. Fire pumps are vital for mitigating catastrophic risks in nuclear and thermal power plants while ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply.4. Urbanization & Smart InfrastructureThe rise in urban high-rise construction across Asia-Pacific and smart city development worldwide fuels the adoption of robust fire suppression systems with advanced fire pumps.Buy This Report (270 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4f721ecc63ec599ab3a564cff272b8e2 Market SegmentationThe fire pump market is segmented into product type, power source, application, and region:🔹 By Product TypeHorizontal Split Case – Fastest-growing segment, widely used in buildings and municipal water supplies.Vertical Split CaseVertical In-LineVertical TurbineEnd SuctionExample: In June 2022, Moleaer raised $61 million to expand wastewater treatment with fire pumps, boosting demand for horizontal split case types.🔹 By Powered TypeDiesel – Largest contributor (over one-third of the market in 2022).Electric – Evolving with smart monitoring technology.GasolineOthers (Dual, Steam-driven, Hybrid) – Fastest-growing category due to redundancy and suitability for remote industrial sites.🔹 By ApplicationIndustrial Applications – Fastest-growing segment, including airports, railways, manufacturing plants, and healthcare facilities.Commercial Applications – Retail, offices, and high-rise buildings.Field EmergenciesOthers🔹 By RegionAsia-Pacific – Fastest-growing market, driven by rapid urbanization in China, India, and Singapore, along with power sector expansion in Japan and South Korea.North America – Strong demand from industrial safety standards and modernized infrastructure.Europe & LAMEA – Increasing adoption in commercial and industrial safety systems.Competitive LandscapeMajor players in the fire pump market include:Grundfos Pumps CorporationXylemPentair plcCet Fire Pumps MFG IncEBARA CORPORATIONSulzer Ltd.Shaanxi Aerospace Power Hi-Tech Co. LtdCanariis CorporationShanghai Zhong Quan Pump Manufacturing Co. LtdShanghai Liancheng (Group) Co., Ltd.These companies focus on product launches, partnerships, and technological upgrades to expand their market share.Key Insights from the StudyBy Product Type – Horizontal split case pumps showed 5.2% CAGR growth in 2022.By Powered Type – Diesel pumps held the largest share, accounting for more than one-third of the market.By Application – Industrial applications contributed the highest revenue in 2022.By Region – Asia-Pacific led the market, accounting for one-third of the global share in 2022.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13720 Future OutlookThe fire pump market is expected to expand significantly due to stricter fire safety regulations, smart monitoring integration, and industrial safety upgrades. 